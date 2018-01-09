According to Oprah on the Golden Globes, everybody has their own truth (and voice).

“You get a voice. You get a voice. Everybody gets a voice.” -Oprah #goldenglobes — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) January 8, 2018

Just not Weinstein’s accusers … oh yeah, and Juanita Broaddrick doesn’t get a voice either.

Otherwise, EVERYBODY else gets a voice.

And their own truth, apparently.

Hey, we don’t make up the rules.

Hey @Oprah #Goldenglobes. Funny I've never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton https://t.co/zBSPnrqRzk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

Give her Hell, Juanita.

We couldn’t help but notice that Juanita and the rest of Clinton’s accusers weren’t invited to attend the Golden Globes in an effort for Hollywood to feel better about themselves for enabling predators for decades.

Amen, Ms Broddrick! I don’t own a black dress- I stand with you — Jann Miller (@jannmiller808) January 9, 2018

Seems Juanita noticed too.

I was a kid when Clinton was in office so I really didn't know much. Now that I am much older, I keep researching and find out so much more. I am sorry for what has happened to you. I support you. No one has to go through that ever. — CaliVoice (@VoicefromCali) January 9, 2018

I am so very sorry for the horrific attack on you.

It breaks my heart that you've not received justice, nor peace. Prayers for you. — 🇺🇸 Kathy Ash 🇺🇸 (@notsofastlane56) January 9, 2018

Look, people are able to support Juanita on Twitter and they didn’t even have to wear black to do so .

Who knew?

Awww, look at Oprah with her good buddy, Bill.

This is just pathetic.

Remember this @Oprah You've had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited. Why?? https://t.co/C7Iaqn0kOp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

Look up at that picture.

That’s why.

We hear you, Juanita.

