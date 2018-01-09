According to Oprah on the Golden Globes, everybody has their own truth (and voice).

Just not Weinstein’s accusers … oh yeah, and Juanita Broaddrick doesn’t get a voice either.

Otherwise, EVERYBODY else gets a voice.

And their own truth, apparently.

Hey, we don’t make up the rules.

Give her Hell, Juanita.

We couldn’t help but notice that Juanita and the rest of Clinton’s accusers weren’t invited to attend the Golden Globes in an effort for Hollywood to feel better about themselves for enabling predators for decades.

Seems Juanita noticed too.

Look, people are able to support Juanita on Twitter and they didn’t even have to wear black to do so .

Who knew?

Awww, look at Oprah with her good buddy, Bill.

This is just pathetic.

Look up at that picture.

That’s why.

We hear you, Juanita.

