You know 2018 is bound for serious dumbness when it starts out with tweets from the Father of Fake News himself, Dan Rather, lecturing the president about behavior.

Can’t make this crap up.

Dear Mr. President,

A good rule of thumb is that when you've got it, you don't have to say it. People know. That holds true for wealth, compassion, faith, and yes, being a "very stable genius." Sincerely, Dan — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 6, 2018

Dear Mr. Rather,

Shhhhh.

Sincerely,

Everyone

C’mon man, he had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Then again, with an ego that big, maybe he didn’t.

Dear Dan Rather, A good rule of thumb is that when your sources are shaky, you don’t report it. People know. Sincerely, Helen Wheels — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 7, 2018

Dear Helen,

We agree.

Sincerely,

Twitchy

Seriously, he left himself wide open for this one.

This Tweet would read better in Times New Roman.. — Jim Levy (@TexasJew) January 7, 2018

Right? A serif font would have TOTALLY made his tweet pop.

And if you don’t got it make it up, right Dan? — Mikey (@bishopmikey) January 7, 2018

Welcome to modern-day journalism, 101. Anything to push their agenda and their narrative, facts be damned.

Thats rich coming from you… — Ryumoau (@Ryumoau_Juno) January 7, 2018

It is rather hilarious.

But not surprising in the least.

Too bad the liberal media has a lot to say. 90 percent negative. If he didn’t respond to all your crap the idiot citizens would just believe all your crap. That’s why @realDonaldTrump has to fight everyday. Obama accomplished nothing but everyday you all said oh you’re wonderful. — Busted Flush (@jlstud23) January 7, 2018

The media seems to miss that they in a way have created not only the Trump presidency but the constant drama around it as well.

Does it apply to phony memos? — James Pavlick (@jamespavlick) January 7, 2018

Heh.

Given you left CBS in disgrace, one would think you’d be the last person who has the right to tell anyone else, much less the president, how to behave. — HollywdRepublican (@HwdRepublican7) January 7, 2018

Perhaps it a better rule of thumb if you’re a disgraced journalist keep your opinions to yourself.

Just a thought.

