As news broke yesterday about a psychiatrist supposedly meeting with a Republican senator about Donald Trump’s sanity, a good many in Conservative media almost immediately called BS on the story. But none did it quite as well as Haley Byrd from The Weekly Standard.

It seems not. —> Did a Republican Senator Actually Meet with a Psychiatrist About Trump's Sanity? https://t.co/rGHMyEhaYi via @WeeklyStandard — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 6, 2018

From The Weekly Standard:

The most interesting detail of the story, of course, was that one rebellious Republican senator had met with Dr. Bandy Lee to discuss her belief that Trump is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. Politico reported that Lee refused to name the GOP lawmaker she claimed to have had a meeting with. THE WEEKLY STANDARD reached out to every Republican Senate office to figure out which senator met with Dr. Lee, and was unable to confirm that any Republican Senator actually met with the Yale professor. “Lol no,” one senior Senate GOP aide responded when TWS asked whether his boss was the nameless Republican senator in the Politico story.

The story continues:

In an on-the-record phone call with TWS Saturday afternoon, Lee admitted her “meeting” with a Republican senator was not actually scheduled and that it was, in her own words, “accidental.” “The meeting happened—it wasn’t arranged in advance,” she said. “It was accidental. It was incidental, I will say. It was incidental.”

So they bumped into each other.

Not a meeting.

K.

This is false Brit. A Republican Senator indeed did. https://t.co/obkGptnZ0I — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) January 7, 2018

Oh boy.

The psychiatrist herself said she had only an “incidental” encounter with an unnamed Republican and that he was not part of her meeting with Democrats. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2018

This is not difficult, Brad.

Walk away, dude. Brit don’t play.

The POLITICO story didn’t assert it was all the same meeting. And the psychiatrist also is disputing the Weekly Standard story and asked for correction. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) January 7, 2018

EL OH EL.

Bumping into someone is very different from having a meeting with them.

So she no comments all details, says on the record that it was incidental and now wants a correction. Will she now say whom she met with, and where, for how long? That might add credibility to her denial, which it now lacks. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2018

We’re going to bet that’s a big ol’ no.

I speak for POLITICO & am stating that our reporting is accurate. She met with the GOP Senator. A meeting is a meeting, scheduled or incidental. As for your other questions, which are outside the scope of what POLITICO reported, you’d need to ask the psychiatrist. — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) January 7, 2018

WHOA. He speaks for POLITICO.

Gosh, why didn’t he just say so.

*eye roll*

You were more convincing without the harrumphing about “I speak for…and I am stating…” The rest of the stuff basically confirms that she had an incidental encounter with a GOP senator. I once met Queen Elizabeth and had a brief exchange. I’ve never called that a “meeting.” — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2018

This editor has met several famous people in her life, does that mean she had meetings with all of them? In that case, she just had a meeting with ‘Ghost Adventures’ Zak Bagans a little over a week ago.

Hey, this is fun.

