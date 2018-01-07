As news broke yesterday about a psychiatrist supposedly meeting with a Republican senator about Donald Trump’s sanity, a good many in Conservative media almost immediately called BS on the story. But none did it quite as well as Haley Byrd from The Weekly Standard.

From The Weekly Standard:

The most interesting detail of the story, of course, was that one rebellious Republican senator had met with Dr. Bandy Lee to discuss her belief that Trump is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. Politico reported that Lee refused to name the GOP lawmaker she claimed to have had a meeting with.

THE WEEKLY STANDARD reached out to every Republican Senate office to figure out which senator met with Dr. Lee, and was unable to confirm that any Republican Senator actually met with the Yale professor.

“Lol no,” one senior Senate GOP aide responded when TWS asked whether his boss was the nameless Republican senator in the Politico story.

The story continues:

In an on-the-record phone call with TWS Saturday afternoon, Lee admitted her “meeting” with a Republican senator was not actually scheduled and that it was, in her own words, “accidental.”

“The meeting happened—it wasn’t arranged in advance,” she said. “It was accidental. It was incidental, I will say. It was incidental.”

So they bumped into each other.

Not a meeting.

Trending

K.

Oh boy.

This is not difficult, Brad.

Walk away, dude. Brit don’t play.

EL OH EL.

Bumping into someone is very different from having a meeting with them.

We’re going to bet that’s a big ol’ no.

WHOA. He speaks for POLITICO.

Gosh, why didn’t he just say so.

*eye roll*

This editor has met several famous people in her life, does that mean she had meetings with all of them? In that case, she just had a meeting with ‘Ghost Adventures’ Zak Bagans a little over a week ago.

Hey, this is fun.

Related:

‘YOU’RE #FakeNews.’ CNN’s Brian Stelter has several terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad days on Twitter

HUME BOOM! Heat from Brit Hume’s burn on Al Gore defender is enough to melt the ice caps

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brad Dayspringbrit humePolitico