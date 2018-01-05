The Left is working overtime to spin the record-breaking stock market as a bad thing, which has to be seriously difficult so even though it’s annoying we have to give them some props for trying.

Then again, maybe not.

And seriously, if you want to see some serious derp on Twitter, look no further than this thread started by the head of the Resistance himself, Scott Dworkin:

Someone tell Trump that the top 10% wealthiest Americans own over 80% of all stock shares. So the stock market going up, doesn’t help most Americans. Half of America doesn’t even own stock. Also, the stock market isn’t an approval rating. It’s just rich people getting richer. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 5, 2018

What?

A simple Google tells you that roughly four in 10 Americans own stock, with higher and lower percentages owned depending on age.

I have an investment account… I'm considered "poor" You're full of crap Scott. — DWW25921 (@dww25921) January 5, 2018

Lots of middle class Americans have 401Ks, which are tied to the stock market. So it does help middle America when the stock market goes up. — Amanda Augustine (@AAugustine22) January 5, 2018

A healthy stock market means a healthy America. It’s pretty simple.

2015-16: “Stocks reached new records! Look how awesome d Obama economy is doing!!!” 2018: “Stocks hitting new records?! That doesn’t mean anything!” https://t.co/OmEbuL5GE8 — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) January 5, 2018

So Scott’s math was REALLY off, but guess what, that didn’t stop other members of the Resistance from jumping on board and complaining about a successful stock market:

Trump knows – it's his non-rich supporters that need to wise up about this. It's shocking to find just how many people simply don't understand basic economics, taxes, all the things that actually affect their financial well-being. — Passion4vr (@stopalready23) January 5, 2018

You gotta wonder if these people know the majority of Trump voters weren’t wealthy. And it’s hilarious watching progressives talk about the financial well-being of anyone.

Exactly my life hasn’t changed one bit. Ever since Rs took over and refused to work with Obama it’s been nothing but harder. — Taunia (@Taunia9) January 5, 2018

Yes, it’s the Republicans’ fault that this person’s life was harder under the Obama administration.

K.

Remember that “Main Street not Wall Street” crap Trump ran on, and how he demonized Hillary for paid speaking talks with Goldman Sachs? Trump put GS chief information officer Mnuchin right into his fucking cabinet as treasury secretary. Where’s THAT outrage? — Sebastian (@sebulia1) January 5, 2018

These people really can’t stand the fact that the American economy is thriving for a change. Imagine being so enamored of your own political ideals that you can’t support your own country doing better because your guy isn’t in office.

Plus the same people constantly praising Trump for the stock market rise were suspiciously silent when the stock market rose even more under Obama — Victoria Griffith (@griffgor) January 5, 2018

The stock market broke 25,000 under Obama? Huh, we don’t remember that.

Let him own it in the way up because the market ALWAYS comes down. — Barry LeBrock (@BarryLeBrock) January 5, 2018

Yeah! Take that, Trump.

These people.

I did just a bit ago. He doesn't understand the difference between Climate and Weather, just as he doesn't understand the different between Stock Market and the Economy. Announced thousands of stores closing, loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs – he is not seeing that. — Deborah Macgillivray (@Scotladywriter) January 5, 2018

Where was it announced that thousands were losing their jobs?

Why did it go up so drastically at the beginning of the year? You know those tax savings the @GOP just gave to big companies? They are using the money to buy back their own stock right now, artificially driving stock prices up. It WILL crash later. No new jobs with those $! — Kristi (@websitenut) January 5, 2018

Huh? No, they actually gave that money to their employees via raises and bonuses.

I've been shouting that for years. Wall Street is a rich-person's gamble. The average American has NOTHING to do with the Stock Market. The middle class people I know that try, use it in similar fashion as the lottery…a delusion of getting rich. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) January 5, 2018

Ok, you know what, we can’t even.

Hey, we told you it was the dumbest thread on Twitter.

