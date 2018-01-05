When Chelsea Handler supposedly quit her comedy show to pursue life as a political activist she made a YUGE mistake. Not that her show was all that funny, but at least to do it she didn’t really need any specific gifts or knowledge about … well, anything.

She’s just not good at being a political activist.

Sorry, not sorry.

We’ve tried patriarchy since the beginning of time. It’s time for something new: matriarchy let’s keep the good guys and replace the bad ones with women and men like @IronStache, and @beto O’Rourke. Check my Facebook for Emily’s list candidates in your area. 💛 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 5, 2018

Not our fault Democrats chose the worst possible woman they could have to run in 2016. Seriously, we wanted someone like Carly Fiorina who was a political badass and didn’t come with nearly the baggage Grammy Clinton did.

But see, that’s the real point, they want women to run BUT ONLY certain types of women.

U may not like who America voted for, all U have done for a yr is bitch & complain Instead of being part of the problem be part of the solution Run for office & do something Our system works fine. It’s called checks & balances Win some/lose some U won’t always get ur own way — Joe Palladino (@palladinojoe128) January 5, 2018

They have been throwing a temper tantrum for nearly 14 months now because they didn’t get their way.

It’s pathetic.

Oh, and she tagged the wrong beta male in her tweet:

So some poor guy in South America is getting inundated with her political nonsense.

Right on Chelsea. @beto is a guy from South America. Is this who you're talking about? Let me knw

Robin C — Robin Clemens (@ClemensRobin) January 5, 2018

See, we told you she’s not good at this stuff.

If so, I believe the admirable @SarahHuckabee would be the perfect matriarch. Don’t you agree @chelseahandler? 😉 — Tommy (@tstrawme) January 5, 2018

HA!

Nah, she’s too busy making fun of the way Sarah Sanders looks.

Don’t quit your day job, Chelsea. Oh, wait. Too late.

