Huh, well WTF?

Seriously?

Jim Acosta defending Steve Bannon? Color us shocked.

Jim Acosta Comes To Bannon’s Defense [VIDEO] https://t.co/bvvXQgyH6T pic.twitter.com/zI56Q1skXF — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 3, 2018

Surely this is a sign of the end of times.

Acosta's hypocrisy knows no bounds. Every time I see him I want to hand him a box of pacifiers. — texasgirlnyc (@texasgirlnyc) January 4, 2018

"we've always loved Bannon, what are you talking about" — Locke's Alter Ego (@lockesalterego) January 3, 2018

So putting two and two together… does this mean Bannon has been talking to @Acosta ? — Marc (@USAMensaDropout) January 3, 2018

Hrm.

Why on Earth would anyone on CNN defend Bannon?

Guess we know who Bannon was leaking to. https://t.co/OYmiymkw05 — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 3, 2018

Oh, that’s why.

And JUST like that, Brannon isn't evil incarnate and the leader of thge white nationaslist/alt-right? Amazing… — some guy (@anSWFCfan) January 4, 2018

When Bannon is convenient to their agenda he’s their buddy.

It’s creepy.

"I thought Bannon was always smarter." — Ted (@Tedgforce) January 4, 2018

Will the libs jump on the Bannon wagon now? Will they fawn all over him now? Let’s watch. — Michele Wilcox (@MicheleWilcox53) January 4, 2018

Wouldn’t surprise us one bit, especially if they can somehow manipulate Bannon in ways to harm Trump. At the end of the day, that’s all that really matters to these people in the media, hurting the president. It’s not about reporting the truth or being objective, it’s about being the opposition party.

Gee weren't these reporters calling Bannon a Nazi? — Tempest (@theTempest_NJ) January 3, 2018

Among other things.

Anything negative regarding President Trump, Acosta's your man. — LibertyBelle (@belle_lib) January 3, 2018

Predictable, ain’t he?

