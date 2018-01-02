Awww look at that, Bill de Blasio is tweeting in Spanish … we think? Honestly, when we tried to use the ‘translate’ feature on Twitter, it barfed all over the tweet and said it couldn’t be translated.

Hey man, if you’re going to pander in a foreign language make sure you’re doing it correctly, otherwise you just look dumb.

Wait, dumber than usual in de Blasio’s case.

We all have a responsibility to ensure that New York remains a beacon to our nation and to the world. Cáda úno de nosótros tiéne el debér de asegurár que Nuéva York síga siéndo un ejémplo pára nuéstra nación y el mundo. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 2, 2018

We all have a responsibility to make sure we don’t butcher a foreign language on Twitter.

Wow, dude.

After reading your words In Spanish, your honor, the word Nation (nación) it is the only one thar goes written with a tilde. — Italo Rulli (@ItaloRulli) January 2, 2018

There is so much wrong with this tweet grammatically that it’s hard to mock the message he was trying to get out there; of course, somehow we’ll still manage.

What’s with the Spanish accents? They are all wrong. — Judy Mam (@Grandenchilada) January 2, 2018

Serious fail, right?

The problem with these well intended gestures is that they end up being ignorant. Give the job to someone who can actually WRITE correct Spanish. — Judy Mam (@Grandenchilada) January 2, 2018

Bingo.

Thanks! Too many tildes but it’s ok. — Claudia 👩🏻‍🔬🔬☣️ (@clfunez) January 2, 2018

No, it’s really not ok.

It’s honestly just stupid.

This was probably written by a winter-break intern from my PWI. You know? One of those obnoxious, privileged (monolingual) kids que me dicen they’ve taken 5 years of Spanish + AP but still can’t speak, read, or write Spanish. Yet they’re exempt form college language requirements. — WhenSheWrote (@WhenSheWrote) January 2, 2018

YOUCH.

Mr. Mayor, you only need accents in Spanish words if the emphasis is somewhere other than the next to last syllable. This tweet accurately shows where the emphasis falls in the words, but nearly all of the accents in your Spanish sentence are unnecessary. Great thought, though. — Kenn (@kennTeven) January 2, 2018

HA!

And let’s talk about that ‘thought,’ shall we? New York is supposed to be a beacon of what exactly? Poverty? Homelessness?

*shakes head*

Show the world by paying city workers as you have paid yourself an extra 15% #Equality #increase wages @DistCouncil37 @NYDailyNews — daniallen39 (@daniallen39) January 2, 2018

Oops. Remember when he wanted all of the homeless people off the subway before he road it?

Democrats.

sorry Mr. Mayor you are chasing businesses out of the city — Aron Volfe (@RoshHakohel) January 2, 2018

But high taxes are fun and stuff.

Your $33K raise is more than I'll make this year. Man of the people? Income inequality? — Dead Vape Shop (@fatcatvapor) January 2, 2018

Hey New York, you keep electing these people.

Don’t look at us.

Related:

ZOMG! Kennedy as Kathy Griffin on Fox News NYE Special the FUNNIEST damn thing on the web (WATCH)

HUME-BOOM: Brit Hume ZINGS NYT publisher for so-called commitment to ‘all shades of opinion’

‘Arbitrary like YOU?’ Neil deGrasse Tyson HUMILIATES himself with smug New Year’s Day take