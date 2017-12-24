Hey, talking head types, just because it’s Christmas that doesn’t mean you have to get all edgy and post stupid crap about it on Twitter. Seriously, you’re only going to make yourself look like a grinch.

The more you know.

Or don’t know, in David Frum’s case:

No disrespect to Christmas, but I notice nobody ever had to write a pop song to sell the idea that mid-August is a happy time of year — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 23, 2017

‘No disrespect to Christmas BUT,’ tweets never work out well.

This might be your worst opinion yet — and that’s saying something. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 23, 2017

Amazingly bad, indeed.

um David there are a million "Yay summer" songs — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 23, 2017

Just let him go, he’s rolling.

Do you sit home and think up scorching takes like this? I mean there is nothing accurate about your premise. Ever hear of The Beach Boys? — Greg Blockchain Correction Esq (@GregEsq) December 24, 2017

Anything is possible.

Ok so you don’t actually listen to music. — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) December 24, 2017

When you say BUT after “no disrespect to Christmas” you mean to disrespect Christmas, so no disrespect to you, but you’re an anti-Christian bigoted fecalith. — Victor Sergey Nikkov (@hapkidobigdad) December 24, 2017

But tell us how you REALLY feel.

Heh.

And this is why nobody should listen to your opinions. Worthless. — AL Spock (@DEfortheBG) December 24, 2017

Which song is "trying to sell late December"? — 🌹Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβ¡ȶ🌹 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) December 23, 2017

HAAAA!

When you start a sentence, "No disrespect to Christmas, but"…………..Pretty sure you have no respect for #Christmas or #Christians. Just saying' ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Pat (@Chopomatic) December 24, 2017

Guess you never heard Summertime by D.J. Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. It is only the most popular summer song. — Alicia Layne 🎅🐒 (@Alicia701) December 24, 2017

We’re starting to think David doesn’t get out much.

No one is forcing you to be happy. You can be your usual whiny & pissy self all year round. — Sniffles DaClown (@BattleHamster1) December 24, 2017

Winning!

Do you ever tire of making a fool of yourself? — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) December 24, 2017

Nope.

Don't tell the Beach Boys — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 23, 2017

‘Our Lips Are Sealed.’

Editor’s note: Folks, writing this note in first person just so I can say THANK YOU for your continued support of what I do here at Twitchy, you truly make this job such a BLAST (well, most of you). Seriously so grateful for you all, every day – I am one blessed lady. You make me laugh, you make me think and you make me want to be a better editor.

Wishing you each and every one a most merry and BLESSED Christmas. – Sam Janney

