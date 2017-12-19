On Monday, December 18th, Conservatives all across Twitter waited with bated breath to see if they would be included in the so-called, ‘Twitter Purge of 2017.’ Rumors were floating all over that Jack would be targeting evil Conservatives with Twitter’s new TOS (terms of service), and even prominent voices with blue checks were concerned they might be suspended.

So far this has not occurred, there has not been some mass suspension of Conservative accounts, HOWEVER, people have noted that the enforcement of these new TOS seems once again to be one-sided.

Let’s not pretend Twitter hasn’t always had a progressive bias.

Comedian Owen Benjamin summed it up:

What u don't get is if u mock the right or white males u can say ANYTHING. Killing and raping our kids is "brave," if we point out Shawn king is white we go to Twitter jail and lose gigs. That's REAL dude. It's that one sided. https://t.co/IyuaYw5cNi — Owen Benjamin 🐻 (@OwenBenjamin) December 19, 2017

And check out the tweet Owen shared, a tweet by the way that has gone undetected or is being outright ignored by Twitter.

So slavery is not funny but pedophilia and rape is? Got it. pic.twitter.com/lOKTu81kMm — Sean Lalor (@sean_lalor) December 19, 2017

Elle has not been suspended under the new TOS. And guess what …

It's surprising that the GOP isn't more interested in preserving healthcare for children. I mean, who wants to fuck a sick kid? — Elle Steinmeyer (@ElleSteinmeyer) November 19, 2017

It’s even her pinned tweet.

Meanwhile, certain voices have been silenced for tweeting less horrible tweets than this. Granted, Twitter is a private entity and has every right to determine who does and does not have access to their site. This is not a free speech issue, the government shouldn’t get involved and force Twitter’s hand, it’s just an interesting (annoying) observation that people have been making for years.

And it turns out that most of us with concerns weren’t wearing tinfoil hats after all.

Good times.

