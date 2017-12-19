The only person related in any way to the Trump administration who seems to make the Left nuttier than Sarah Sanders is Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. If they would just take a chill pill and look at him for who he is versus his connection to Donald Trump, we’re pretty sure they’d see him for the political HAWTNESS that we do.

RAR!

But until then, people like Chris Hayes will continue to talk smack because it’s just what they do.

I suspect we will have a very clear test of Gorsuch’s “loyalty” in the near future. We’ll see what he does. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 19, 2017

Dude.

I suspect you'll say Gorsuch is ruling improperly even if he lines up exactly with the other conservative justices who have no reason for "loyalty" to Trump. It's who you are. https://t.co/m6foASX32M — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 19, 2017

Gorsuch could suddenly turn completely pro-abortion and Chris Hayes and the rest of the Left would find a way to hate him for it. This is not about Gorsuch, or the law, or even reality … this is about hating Trump so much they can’t see anything but their hate for him.

What he means by "loyalty" is the Constitution, but wants to deflect towards favoritism. — Clay Staves, Jr (@jr_staves) December 19, 2017

Hayes is trying to frame Trump as the Godfather.

Yup.

"Loyalty" to the Constitution is for rubes. — Kristi (@Kristi0729) December 19, 2017

Right? Silly people.

His loyalty is supposed to be to the Constitution. I expect he’ll do just fine. — Fuzzy Chimp Loves Christmas 🎄 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 19, 2017

What do you mean by putting “loyalty” in quotes? Trying to “imply” he is loyal to something/one? Well, if you have read his rulings and opinions, as well as paid any attention during his confirmation hearings, you woukd know he loyal to the Constitution. So……….. — LL (@SailormanLarry) December 19, 2017

But TRUUUUUUUUUUMP.

Loyalty to the Constitution is all I care about. Very telling you have other meanings for it. — Slough Feg is afraid of mutant snowmen (@_SpacePirate__) December 19, 2017

They’re still loyal to their queen, even if she didn’t get elected.

I’m so old, I remember when questioning the integrity of a federal judge was considered irresponsible. — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) December 19, 2017

We’re old enough to remember when the media reported facts.

Yeah, we’re freakin’ old.

The casual assertion that someone lacks integrity because they don’t align perfectly with your own beliefs is a particularly distasteful aspect of the internet and modern advocacy — OldAndGnarly (@NNNGoat) December 19, 2017

And an integral part of Twitter.

Hey man, don’t look at us, we just work here.

