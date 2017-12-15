Justice Don Willett is BACK on Twitter after nearly a month. Psh, guess he was super busy getting confirmed to the federal 5th Circuit Court and stuff but c’mon man, Twitter is important too!

And with tweets like this one, it’s no wonder we all missed him.

(•_•)

<) )╯HAPPY

/ (•_•)

( (> BILL OF RIGHTS

/ (•_•)

<) )> DAY!

/ The 1st 10 amendments to our Constitution were ratified 226 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/e1ZEMw1H2C — Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) December 15, 2017

*claps*

Words cannot describe how much we have missed our Chief Justice of Twitter @JusticeWillett. Welcome back sir! Everything is round now, 280 characters is dumb, and threading has gotten even more insufferable in your absence. So don’t you ever ever scare us like that again! — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 15, 2017

Welcome back indeed!

Happy dance.

All rise for the Honorable Justice Don Willett's return to Twitter 🙌🏼 — ewα καszubα (@kashoobs) December 15, 2017

@JusticeWillett is back on Twitter and suddenly all is right with the world. — Jay Cook (@jaycook_) December 15, 2017

When your first Christmas wish of 2017 was answered early by Santa Claus! @JusticeWillett is back on Twitter! It’s a Christmas Miracle! pic.twitter.com/41yv3rpG5d — The Interim (@86thLegislature) December 15, 2017

(•_•)/

( . ) WOOHOOOO!!!

/ — Kristen Taylor (@225Kristen) December 15, 2017

And there was great rejoicing.

Related:

‘OMG!’ Ted Cruz triggers EVERY snowflake on Twitter with #NetNeutrality tweet and it’s PRICELESS