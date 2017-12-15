‘Keep up, SWEETHEART.’ William Shatner sets phasers to NUKE dealing with SJW policing his fan club

Posted at 2:30 pm on December 15, 2017 by Sam Janney

William Shatner dared to share his fan club information on Twitter.

Now, if you’re at all familiar with Shatner’s timeline you know Social Justice Warriors flock to him like some sort of angry, self-destructive, hive of crazy wasps on acid. Don’t get us wrong, SJWs get mad at most everyone, but there is something about Captain Kirk that really freaks them out.

Add to the SJW demographic a little bit of Star Trek fanaticism and you end up with some fairly entertaining trolls.

Like a normal person.

Awesome.

This editor has been in plenty of fan clubs over the years and not ONE of them guaranteed selfies and autographs; although George Michael’s fan club sent out letters supposedly written by him.

*sigh*

If it’s not her business she’ll MAKE IT HER BUSINESS.

That might actually be the true definition of SJWs at this point.

Possible.

Indeed.

Related:

Twitchy coverage of William Shatner

more stories


‘Buzz: Harshed’! EMILY’s List ‘pro-choice women’ endorsements brag took a BIG hit

FAIL: Joy Reid deploys weapons-grade absurdity to defend Big Gov’t from Trump attack

Can Sally Kohn explain why THIS name is crossed out on the list of black women running for office?

‘This is BIG’! Looks like Lisa Bloom just got BUSTED for seeking favors for Trump accusers

‘Just heartsick’: Mira Sorvino shaken after director confirms her suspicion about Harvey Weinstein


related articles


Entertainment

‘Just heartsick’: Mira Sorvino shaken after director confirms her suspicion about Harvey Weinstein

Entertainment

Profoundly PROFOUND: Yoko Ono says THIS is the most important thing in life but Tweeps have other ideas

Entertainment

KEEP DIGGING! Matt Damon’s not doing himself ANY favors with these takes on sexual misconduct

Entertainment

OOPS: Wil Wheaton bitches at Twitter for not ‘removing the Nazis,’ faceplants over his own FASCISM

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s happiness makes FIRED Beyoncé prof Kevin Allred MAD, and all is right with the world

Entertainment

‘Rich man says WHAT?’ Stephen King’s dig at GOP Tax Bill makes him ASS CLOWN of the year

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel goes on net neutrality rant and Dan Bongino lets him have it

Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell takes artistic swipe at ‘f*cking pie baking lying sack of sh*t’ Sarah Sanders [pic]

Entertainment

Ex-Mythbuster Adam Savage FLIPS OUT over #NetNeutrality repeal, gets his OWN myth BUSTED

Entertainment

‘SHOW YOUR WORK’! Ice Cube brings the ‘BULLSH*T’ to the tax reform debate

Entertainment

HAAAA! Alyssa Milano can’t spell #NetNeutrality BUT she wants you to FIGHT FOR IT anyway

Entertainment

NUMBNUTS Andy Richter says white men are ‘babies’ who won’t concede elections (HILLARY-ty ensues)

Entertainment

Morgan Spurlock outs himself as the next Hollywood scumbag with a sexual abuse problem

Entertainment

WHO KNEW? Mark Ruffalo, J.K. Rowling have a MAJOR scoop on God

Entertainment

Fake news: No, the Washington Redskins are not changing their name to the Redhawks