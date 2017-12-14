For some bizarre reason, this tweet from Trump wishing Omarosa success after leaving the Trump administration seemed to trigger epic amounts of stupid from the Left.

We have seen plenty of tweets from Trump after people have left his administration wishing them well so honestly if these people are seeing an issue it’s because they want to.

Like Tariq ‘Every White Person On the Planet is Racist’ Nasheed:

And the responses to his tweet are so bad.

But the Left is the party of women, right?

It only gets worse.

Yes, it was clearly Omarosa’s fault that Doug Jones won.

What is wrong with progressives?!

Wait, don’t answer that.

Aww yes, the tolerance for women and/or minorities they disagree with. It’s always a great reminder of why Trump won.

