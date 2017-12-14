For some bizarre reason, this tweet from Trump wishing Omarosa success after leaving the Trump administration seemed to trigger epic amounts of stupid from the Left.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

We have seen plenty of tweets from Trump after people have left his administration wishing them well so honestly if these people are seeing an issue it’s because they want to.

Like Tariq ‘Every White Person On the Planet is Racist’ Nasheed:

Damn..This is the equivalent of leaving $100 on the night stand https://t.co/ZPxCEXdE4K — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 14, 2017

And the responses to his tweet are so bad.

Thank you for your service sounds like he had a good time using her "talents". pic.twitter.com/G8lHtgIsak — Błãçk Męççã (@InBlackMecca) December 14, 2017

But the Left is the party of women, right?

It only gets worse.

#YoureFired Guess @Omarosa45 got the backlash of the black women’s vote for #DougJonesWon — Akili K (@akilikt) December 14, 2017

Yes, it was clearly Omarosa’s fault that Doug Jones won.

What is wrong with progressives?!

Wait, don’t answer that.

Aww yes, the tolerance for women and/or minorities they disagree with. It’s always a great reminder of why Trump won.

