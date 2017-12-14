Chuck Todd seems a little … defensive.

Poor guy.

Ya’ know. Wow, what a ‘human’ way to engage people on Twitter. Basically what he’s saying is that it’s not fair for Trump to pick on the media for the way they target him because it’s his fault they target him in the first place. And that eventually any amount of being called out on said behavior is bound to make the media act like a bunch of spoiled toddlers.

At least that’s OUR take.

Ya’ know.

Oh, his institution has been lashing out at Republicans for far, far longer. Look at the way they treated W.

But Trump is so MEEEEEAN to them.

Interestingly enough, we are assuming Chuck is talking about the media (which is way funnier).

However, some people seem to think Chuck is talking about the FBI, which is actually WAY worse than if he’s talking about the media. Saying a government agency like the FBI is lashing out against the president is basically admitting this investigation is a personal vendetta.

Still, others thought he was talking about conservatives.

These people are so ANGRY, sheesh.

Ultimately at this point, only Chuck knows which institution he was whining about, so at the end of the day, his tweet fell super flat.

Sad!

