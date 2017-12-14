Chuck Todd seems a little … defensive.

Poor guy.

Ya know, if you disparage someone or an institution constantly for a year and then are surprised when members of said institution lash out, is that the fault of the attacker or the attacked? Point is, there are some standards that are unrealistic for any actual human. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) December 14, 2017

Ya’ know. Wow, what a ‘human’ way to engage people on Twitter. Basically what he’s saying is that it’s not fair for Trump to pick on the media for the way they target him because it’s his fault they target him in the first place. And that eventually any amount of being called out on said behavior is bound to make the media act like a bunch of spoiled toddlers.

At least that’s OUR take.

Ya’ know.

Your institution has been lashing out since 2015 — Ready for Christmas (@Rschrim) December 14, 2017

Oh, his institution has been lashing out at Republicans for far, far longer. Look at the way they treated W.

It's the fault of the person who did something wrong. No excuse for bad reporting. No excuse. — ExistentialPastiche (@Andy_Rose88) December 14, 2017

But Trump is so MEEEEEAN to them.

Interestingly enough, we are assuming Chuck is talking about the media (which is way funnier).

Are you admitting what the media is doing? — Curt M. Langley (@CurtMLangley) December 14, 2017

However, some people seem to think Chuck is talking about the FBI, which is actually WAY worse than if he’s talking about the media. Saying a government agency like the FBI is lashing out against the president is basically admitting this investigation is a personal vendetta.

Assume you're talking about the FBI? Why not just say it? — Ramona Grigg (@RamonasVoices) December 14, 2017

Still, others thought he was talking about conservatives.

Is the hypocrisy of the @GOP really even news any more? Republicans have become the Einsteins of moral relativity. The only guiding principle they have now is that the ends always justify the means. — Fump Trucking (@fump_trucking) December 14, 2017

These people are so ANGRY, sheesh.

Are you talking about us in Alabama, Chuck? — The Tommie Aaron of Tw*tter (@PaulTGraham) December 14, 2017

Ultimately at this point, only Chuck knows which institution he was whining about, so at the end of the day, his tweet fell super flat.

Sad!

Related:

SHOCKER: Chris Cuomo pushes MORE fake news on Omarosa exit (Secret Service reality-CHECK!)