Every once in a while there’s a hashtag on Twitter that is so CRAZY long that we don’t know if we can cover it but then the replies are so damn funny that we end up covering it anyway.

And that’s what’s happened with #PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon … considering how badly people lost their shiznit over the end of Net Neutrality these seem almost mild.

Here are some of the best:

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon I just bought a bunch of stamps before there is a run on them. Letters will be the only way to communicate soon. — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) December 14, 2017

With our left over canned goods, we can create our own internet. #PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon pic.twitter.com/7dCzSyZaNx — Political Sock 🚹 (@PoliticalSock) December 14, 2017

I finally listened to Ron Paul and have freeze dried a 20 year supply of lasagna. #PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon — Just A Russian Hack (@Anewhomestar) December 14, 2017

That sounds AWFUL.

Me: Alexa, find me an escape route.

Alexa:

Me: Alexa, I need a way out.

Alexa:

Me: Alexa! Help me…

Alexa: Stop it! I'm being deluged by Weinstein selfies. You're on your own from here on out! #PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon — Richard Vincent (@BigRMV) December 14, 2017

It’s a plot!

Saying goodbye to Alexa for the last time.#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 14, 2017

*sniff sniff*

I am now hoarding likes and RTs because they're going to cost money in the future.#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 14, 2017

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon

Taking screenshots and printing out the # of followers I used to have on twitter before it cost us LITERALLY A MILLION DOLLARS to tweet. 🙁 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) December 14, 2017

LITERALLY A MILLION DOLLARS!

So damn wise.

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon

Me, knocking the dust off my press after losing my blog site.

I’magonna be a go-zillionaire!! pic.twitter.com/6qjLFf0x10 — Larry Hale (@ljshale2) December 14, 2017

You could rule the world with that printing press!

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon

I just gave all my money to William Devane to buy gold. — Fuzzy Chimp Loves Christmas 🎄 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 14, 2017

*dying*

This hashtag.

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon Two cans

String

Beer

Books — FaLaLaLa (@HouseOfVine) December 14, 2017

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon

Assembled a 286 system and dug out an old external modem. Installing PCBoard. #BBSesShallRiseAgain — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) December 14, 2017

#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon

Preorder your Uber for the weekly "yell at the sky" meetings for at least the next year. — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) December 14, 2017

*looks at my giant stack of "Free AOL" CD-ROMs* — 🎄 Al in the Box 🎄 (@2CynicAl65) December 14, 2017

Now THAT’S prepared!

Raid the wi-fi shelves at Wal-Mart. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 14, 2017

Almost like we’re having a giant snowstorm only it’s the end of the world and stuff.

Totally.

I’ve been hoarding for months… — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) December 14, 2017

I just went ahead and downloaded all the available Netflix content possible & stored all my drives in .50 Cal ammo cans, just to be safe…#PreppingForNetNeutralityArmageddon https://t.co/F4JbyCK8DK — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) December 14, 2017

Way to think ahead, man.

Can you fax me some?😂😂 — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) December 14, 2017

Oh man, now that’s crazy.

What next, shall we beep you?

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

