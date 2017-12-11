Brian Stelter seriously needs to put the shovel away, he’s not doing himself or his ‘news network’ any favors with this nonsense:

Relatively minor mistakes? A fake news story almost crashed the stock market, genius. And HOLY COW, are we seeing a bunch of egomaniacal hosebags or WHAT with Trump in office. Say what you will about the president, but if nothing else he has truly exposed the media for what and who they are.

Oh, and honestly Brian Stelter can keep his two cents, thanks.

Who were your sources? — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 11, 2017

They don’t think it was menacing so they don’t want to tell us.

Because of facts and stuff.

ABC tanked the stock market and did not correct for hours in the instant info age. The boy who cried wolf is no longer out in the meadow. He's in the intestines of multiple wolves. — Lonely Brian Ross (@lamblock) December 11, 2017

Heh.

Maybe use Reliable Sources and practice what you preach… — Just The Facts (@Undrsiege) December 11, 2017

Psh. Practicing what they preach will only confuse them, they are far more comfortable being giant hypocrites.

That wasn't worth 2 cents.. — Brian (@BrianGoodwin8) December 11, 2017

Not even close, man.

It's not just about what you cover but what you don't cover. Always pushing narrative. Interesting that the errors are never pro trump. Because you don't do pro trump stories. — Texas Shamom (@sturbe_d) December 11, 2017

It’s like John Harwood said, they have to help us little people understand the news.

And they wonder why we despise them.

