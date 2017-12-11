Because only BOTS would ever disagree with the stupid things Michael Ian Black says about guns and the NRA.

This guy.

Serious question.

He wants journos to look into whether or not the NRA uses a bot army because some low-follower account said he was sh*tty at football.

Uh-oh NRA, he’s onto you.

*dying*

Because Michael Ian Black is super important and stuff.

*snort*

Look at this crap:

HA HA HA. Yes, there’s a giant, domestic bot army out there just waiting for Michael to say really stupid stuff so they can make fun of him.

Beep beep boop.

