Because only BOTS would ever disagree with the stupid things Michael Ian Black says about guns and the NRA.

This guy.

Serious question: Have any journalists looked into whether NRA uses a bot army? Accounts like the one below mirror exactly the ones exposed as Russian during election. I get inundated with similar every time I tweet about guns. https://t.co/53C1Xz6A3w — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 8, 2017

Serious question.

He wants journos to look into whether or not the NRA uses a bot army because some low-follower account said he was sh*tty at football.

Uh-oh NRA, he’s onto you.

*dying*

To be fair, everything you’ve ever said about guns was dumb as hell.

Please ask follow-up questions if you’re worried I might be a Russian. — Cousin Eddie (@MetricButtload) December 11, 2017

No, they don’t. — Phil (@philthatremains) December 11, 2017

Why would journalists waste their time? Neither they nor you will ever change the 2nd amendment, prevent citizens from owning firearms or prevent people from challenging you about it in twitter — Rugged Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) December 11, 2017

Because Michael Ian Black is super important and stuff.

*snort*

Are you projecting AGAIN? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 11, 2017

Mikey, I’m not a bot, nor am I a member of the NRA. Just a man who believes in the Founders intent of Individual Rights and Freedom. #guncontrol is statist trash — TheFakePundit (@jumpinjonnydee) December 9, 2017

Look at this crap:

Yes. It's a bot. I'm pretty sure the NRA uses a bot army. — It doesn't even have to be in Russia, it could be right here in the US. If you find more, let me know and I'll gladly help you look into it. — Amanda Blount (@amandablount2) December 8, 2017

I’m sure it’s domestic. I’m going to post a tweet and you can watch my timeline. It will take a little while for them to pour in, but you’ll see a bunch of cagey accounts responding. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 8, 2017

HA HA HA. Yes, there’s a giant, domestic bot army out there just waiting for Michael to say really stupid stuff so they can make fun of him.

Beep beep boop.

Related:

