Alex Jones seriously needs to start marketing his show as a comedy … this is HILARIOUS.

I'm crying laughing…

"Alexa… are you connected to the CIA?"

"Alexa… you are lying to me." – Alex Jones' hard hitting back and forth interview with an Amazon Echo.

He's not gonna let it get away with ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/GxguDBLMST — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017

Alexa, YOU WILL TELL ME THE TRUTH! YOU WORK FOR THE CIA! It was the gay frogs, right?! RIGHT?!

We’re not just crying laughing, we’re dying.

If Alex Jones doesn't call me an evil globalist after this, it will have all been for nothing. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017

Clearly, Tim is working for Alexa, duh.

Tim, who programmed you! — Hotzn (@hotzn1) December 9, 2017

Jeff BEEZOS! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017

WE KNEW IT! ZOMG!

What is it about Alex Jones that makes us all end up writing in caps?

Can I get an echo with Alex Jones voice? Cause that would be hilarious. — pacific coastal mountain octopus (@OhMeadhbh) December 9, 2017

That would be awesome.

Alexa, what time is it?

Alexa as Alex Jones: THE CIA PUT YOU UP TO THIS QUESTION EVIL GLOBALIST, GET A CLOCK!

Not since Clint Eastwood interviewed a chair have we seen such hard hitting journalism — Doug Bernstein (@DougBernstein) December 9, 2017

DISSISA GOOOOOD TEEEVEEEE — Old Turkey (Mostly Distilled in the US & China) (@Corduroyalist) December 9, 2017

Wonder if Alexa comes with tinfoil?

Tomorrow…he interrogates the microwave. — cattywampus (@MrMittensthecat) December 9, 2017

‘DON’T LIE TO ME YOU DIRTY MICROWAVE! YOU’RE WORKING FOR PUTIN!’

*dead*

GLOOOBALIST — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) December 10, 2017

Fricking insane. How dare that bitch be so evasive to those straightforward questions! I'm sure he held her circuits to the fire and got answers for all of us. 😏🤣 — 🎅 mellie•girl ❄️☃️🍵 (@wxmel) December 10, 2017

Is it just me, or can you actually hear Alexa getting more exasperated as the interview goes on? — Jaimie Kaffash (@jkaffash) December 9, 2017

If she had said, “Dammit Alex, stop yelling at me,” that would have been EPIC.

I felt sorry for Alexa — 1nceTweeted2wiceShy (@MsBelladonna925) December 9, 2017

And to think, this website is free.

I don't want to jinx it. But I can't say there is anything more 2017 than @RealAlexJones losing an argument to Amazon Alexa. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 9, 2017

God bless America.

