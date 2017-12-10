Alex Jones seriously needs to start marketing his show as a comedy … this is HILARIOUS.

Alexa, YOU WILL TELL ME THE TRUTH! YOU WORK FOR THE CIA! It was the gay frogs, right?! RIGHT?!

We’re not just crying laughing, we’re dying.

Clearly, Tim is working for Alexa, duh.

WE KNEW IT! ZOMG!

What is it about Alex Jones that makes us all end up writing in caps?

That would be awesome.

Alexa, what time is it?
Alexa as Alex Jones: THE CIA PUT YOU UP TO THIS QUESTION EVIL GLOBALIST, GET A CLOCK!

Wonder if Alexa comes with tinfoil?

‘DON’T LIE TO ME YOU DIRTY MICROWAVE! YOU’RE WORKING FOR PUTIN!’

*dead*

If she had said, “Dammit Alex, stop yelling at me,” that would have been EPIC.

And to think, this website is free.

God bless America.

