Matthew Dowd just keeps on digging and digging and digging when it comes to his faith.

I am a christian and love the Bible and Christmas, but I would much prefer to hang out with atheists who refuse to say Merry Christmas but care for others, than with evangelical “christians” who spew hate and don’t have christmas in their hearts. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 8, 2017

He is a Christian, but would rather hang out with atheists who hate Christmas because Christians don’t have Christmas in their hearts. Is this guy for real? Wait, don’t answer that.

Merry Christmas to you too, sweetpea.

You know, I'm not sure anyone "refuses" to say Merry Christmas. I think it's more that some people are ok with people who celebrate other holidays, and choose to say something that includes them. — Amy Gibson (@amyfgibsonsd) December 8, 2017

Agree. Was just making a point aimed at faux christians. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 8, 2017

Whatever you say, faux Christian.

"I am a christian"

Doubtful… — missmalevolent (@missmalevolent) December 9, 2017

Now that’s the christian spirit. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 9, 2017

Says the guy dumping on a bunch of Christians at Christmas.

K.

This guy is signaling so hard. He could really use some prayer. https://t.co/3RzTrZyIIf — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 9, 2017

I don't know who he thinks his audience is or who he thinks he is convincing with this garbage. — rockmom✝ (@rockmom) December 9, 2017

There are a bunch of atheists who want to hang out with him now though.

As an atheist, I'll pass. I'd rather hang out with sincere foot-washing, shit-kicking snake handlers than lukewarm judgy squishes. — Engineer with an MD (@johannalapp) December 9, 2017

Or maybe not.

"christian". Matthew is trying too hard.. — livindadream (@kevinhahn83) December 9, 2017

What about Christians who say Merry Christmas and do help people? And who are just regular blue collar good people themselves? I know far more of those than the “evil phonies” Matt Dowd speaks of….🤔 — Ken Shattuck (@ShattuckKen) December 9, 2017

It’s almost as if progressives are fighting a war with Christians that doesn’t really exist. The whole debate about people insisting others say Merry Christmas died out years and years ago when most adults figured out it didn’t matter anyway. As with most pendulums, it went one way too far, corrected itself and then went too far another way and THEN everyone figured out it’s really not a big deal.

At least for adults.

But hey, thanks for fighting that make-believe war for poor, oppressed atheists, Matthew.

Related:

Claws OUT! Rose McGowan slams ‘fake 1’ Alyssa Milano for defending Weinstein’s wife (bonus Streep slam)