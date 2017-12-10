Matthew Dowd just keeps on digging and digging and digging when it comes to his faith.

He is a Christian, but would rather hang out with atheists who hate Christmas because Christians don’t have Christmas in their hearts. Is this guy for real? Wait, don’t answer that.

Merry Christmas to you too, sweetpea.

Whatever you say, faux Christian.

Says the guy dumping on a bunch of Christians at Christmas.

K.

There are a bunch of atheists who want to hang out with him now though.

Or maybe not.

It’s almost as if progressives are fighting a war with Christians that doesn’t really exist. The whole debate about people insisting others say Merry Christmas died out years and years ago when most adults figured out it didn’t matter anyway. As with most pendulums, it went one way too far, corrected itself and then went too far another way and THEN everyone figured out it’s really not a big deal.

At least for adults.

But hey, thanks for fighting that make-believe war for poor, oppressed atheists, Matthew.

