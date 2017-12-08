Only a bunch of heartless a-holes who don’t understand that animals are often considered members of a family would write something this nasty about a man because of his political affiliation.

The Pence’s lost their cat, Pickles:

We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years. pic.twitter.com/X4xx8nH6vN — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 7, 2017

So Newsweek decided to write a hit piece on Mike Pence and his family about it.

Because they’re so classy and stuff.

Really?

From Newsweek:

Vice President Mike Pence’s family has lost yet another pet––a cat named Pickle––just six months after its cat Oreo died. In a tweet announcing Pickle’s death, Karen Pence described the late feline as a “very chatty” and “sweet kitty.” The Pences had Pickle for 16 years.

In this article they go through all of the animals the Pence’s have lost like that’s real journalism.

We get it, they don’t like Trump or Pence or Republicans, but this is just the sort of nasty gossip you hear a bunch of mean girls yammering on about behind your back. Then again, that does describe most of the media these days so what do we know.

Yo, @newsweek, does he eat them like Obama did? — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell🎄🎅🏻🎁 (@N_Fatale) December 8, 2017

With fava beans and a nice chianti.

Heh.

Keepin' it classy, Dems. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) December 8, 2017

Always.

Cheap shot.

@Newsweek – you're a despicable bunch of a-holes! — Bucky KattAZ (@buckykattaz) December 8, 2017

We might actually write that in our Christmas card for them this year.

This is a rude post, and I dont even have any pets. — Trina (@RedVinoPlease) December 8, 2017

Pretty ugly, even for Newsweek.

So it's terrible for pets to *ONLY* live to 15 or 16? Is Pence supposed to give them immorality? — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) December 8, 2017

Didn’t you know, Republicans are so evil for passing tax cuts that people are just dropping dead everywhere; guess that includes elderly cats as well.

GOP Tax bill https://t.co/yENiFnVSDW — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2017

WE KNEW IT!

The GOP is out to kill all the things!

Even poor Pickles.

*the stupid, it burns*

