Michael. You don’t have to voice your opinions on EVERYTHING.

In fact, every once in a while it’s smart to just shut up, especially if you’re not informed on a certain topic or story that crosses your feed.

Like this one.

Michael Ian Black has lost the plot. pic.twitter.com/66kG8w1NIQ — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 8, 2017

He’d have to have the plot in the first place to lose it …

Did he ever have it in the first place? — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 8, 2017

But a fair statement.

he's a weird, deeply disoriented dude who i can't quite bring myself to dislike. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 8, 2017

If you spend enough time reading his tweets you may not dislike him, but he will definitely annoy you. You’ll tell yourself he means well, is just sadly uninformed and occasionally says something funny, but in the end … meh.

Oh, I don't dislike him. It feels like he's only getting half the signal. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 8, 2017

Sort of like an old TV with nothing but antennae attached to it.

For some reason, he’s always a little out of sorts with current events yet still feels the need to comment on them because TWITTER.

I’m just annoyed by how much play he gets on this platform. A b-list celebrity afforded way too much credibility because, muh, resistance. — Jay Minard (@JayMinard) December 8, 2017

This guy just described Michel Ian Black, Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano and a WEALTH of Hollywood types who seem to think their opinions matter.

You can always count on C-List actors / unfunny comedians to offer the most salient and reasoned hot takes on the planet. — Pete Sayek (@PeteRFNY) December 8, 2017

At this point, it may actually be written into their contracts.

I remember a time when he was funny. — Alex (@speedsteralex6) December 8, 2017

That ONE time, long ago.

Well, he has a blue checkmark, so, not surprising. — A 'White Hispanic'🇺🇸 (@awhite_hispanic) December 8, 2017

Twitter not only verifies but validates people with blue checks.

MERICA.

i liked him better on i love the 80s — Jaiden $hay (@JaidenShay) December 8, 2017

Yes. THAT’S when he was funny.

The guy has never exactly been in a good place mentally. pic.twitter.com/qX0pro1a5H — Vickie Paladino (@VickiePaladino) December 8, 2017

See, and this is NOT funny.

