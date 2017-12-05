You know if Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris saw this tweet they both felt a cold shiver of fear run down their spines.

i might run for cali governor-as a republican sometime when im free. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 5, 2017

Roseanne might run for governor.

In California.

AS A REPUBLICAN.

And guess what, she’d win.

I could actually find you a district that you could win if you wanted a congressional seat. It can be a shit job but they give you people you can boss around and I hear you’re pretty good at that. — Steve Grasha (@RiversideWeekly) December 5, 2017

its just bc I know the answers! seriously-ppl need to listen to me more! i want to boss around the whole lot of them-they need me! they r dicktarded! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 5, 2017

In California especially.

It’s a serious shiznit show there.

Please please stop Governor Brown from allowing people with HIV to donate blood into the blood supply anonymously! It came out this week I'm aghast! — Seekandfind (@Seekandfind) December 5, 2017

Put Tim Allen on the ticket! — James Printz (@james_printz) December 5, 2017

Does California have a Lt. Governor? Hrm. We’d love that team.

Wish you Would . They need someone with Common Sense and Integrity . Jerry Brown Might be the worse thing That happened to California He is Insane! — TJ007 Covfefe 🇺🇸 (@us_poll) December 5, 2017

They call him ‘moonbeam’ for a reason.

I'll run your campaign — Shirtless Pundit (@zachhaller) December 5, 2017

How could anyone go wrong with a shirtless pundit?

Please do. That would be great. Our stuffy politicians could do with someone like you in Washington. So when are you free? 😉 — American Pride (@usaforyoubruv) December 5, 2017

Pretty sure that’s why people elected Trump (or one of the reasons) but fair point.

Run Roseanne run!

