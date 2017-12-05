You know if Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris saw this tweet they both felt a cold shiver of fear run down their spines.
i might run for cali governor-as a republican sometime when im free.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 5, 2017
Roseanne might run for governor.
In California.
AS A REPUBLICAN.
And guess what, she’d win.
I could actually find you a district that you could win if you wanted a congressional seat. It can be a shit job but they give you people you can boss around and I hear you’re pretty good at that.
— Steve Grasha (@RiversideWeekly) December 5, 2017
its just bc I know the answers! seriously-ppl need to listen to me more! i want to boss around the whole lot of them-they need me! they r dicktarded!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 5, 2017
In California especially.
It’s a serious shiznit show there.
Please please stop Governor Brown from allowing people with HIV to donate blood into the blood supply anonymously! It came out this week I'm aghast!
— Seekandfind (@Seekandfind) December 5, 2017
Put Tim Allen on the ticket!
— James Printz (@james_printz) December 5, 2017
Does California have a Lt. Governor? Hrm. We’d love that team.
Wish you Would . They need someone with Common Sense and Integrity . Jerry Brown Might be the worse thing That happened to California He is Insane!
— TJ007 Covfefe 🇺🇸 (@us_poll) December 5, 2017
They call him ‘moonbeam’ for a reason.
I'll run your campaign
— Shirtless Pundit (@zachhaller) December 5, 2017
How could anyone go wrong with a shirtless pundit?
Please do. That would be great. Our stuffy politicians could do with someone like you in Washington. So when are you free? 😉
— American Pride (@usaforyoubruv) December 5, 2017
Pretty sure that’s why people elected Trump (or one of the reasons) but fair point.
Run Roseanne run!
Related:
WOW! Nancy Pelosi goes on smug rant about #MasterpieceCakeshop, gets OWNED by gay Catholic
HO-HO-HORRIBLE: Andy Richter’s attempt to make Christmas RACIST lands him on the STUPID list