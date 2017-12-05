You know if Nancy Pelosi or Kamala Harris saw this tweet they both felt a cold shiver of fear run down their spines.

Roseanne might run for governor.

In California.

AS A REPUBLICAN.

And guess what, she’d win.

Trending

In California especially.

It’s a serious shiznit show there.

Does California have a Lt. Governor? Hrm. We’d love that team.

They call him ‘moonbeam’ for a reason.

How could anyone go wrong with a shirtless pundit?

Pretty sure that’s why people elected Trump (or one of the reasons) but fair point.

Run Roseanne run!

Tags: californiaRoseanne Barr