Nice headline, The Hill.

House GOP education bill would tie funding for historically black schools to graduation rate https://t.co/IHHyh2CG86 pic.twitter.com/b3yY5t6RmT — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2017

They knew their readers would see this headline and FLIP THEIR SHIZNIT; add a picture of blue-eyed, white boy Paul Ryan and someone was bound to go full crazy about the funding being tied to graduation.

From The Hill:

The House Republican version of the updated Higher Education Act would tie funding for minority-serving institutions to graduation or transfer rates. The bill would require minority-serving institutions, such as historically black colleges and universities, to graduate or transfer at least 25 percent of students to maintain their funding.

Not that this isn’t typical of funding for all schools but we digress … and why wouldn’t government ask for results when funding these public schools hand over fist?

Eh, the headline got a writer for Samantha Bee all sorts of riled up.

White people will never be able to apologize enough for voting third party or not at all to make up for this shit right here. But enjoy your schools that will continue to be funded withou hoops to jump through along with everything else. https://t.co/Oo8Uco8z4t — Ashley “booze women and movies” Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 5, 2017

YOU EVIL WHITE PEOPLE WHO VOTED FOR SOMEONE YOU REALLY SUPPORTED! FOR SHAME!

And this is what’s wrong with politics in America. You don’t owe your vote to anyone.

Period.

3rd party is an important function of the voting system. Why scapegoat them rather than blame non voters, R voters. Why not examine the shortcomings of the D platform? I voted H but Im consistently furious at the fingerpointing at 3rd party voters. They didnt decide the election. — Rin O (@sparroweye) December 5, 2017

Or better yet, give people better candidates to vote for? Just spitballin’.

Maybe you should blame some people other than the 25% who actually got off their asses and voted, whatever their political beliefs. — Burn It All Down Brian (@planb247) December 5, 2017

But she was seriously angry.

It’s 8:15 am and I’m already rage eat a whole pizza angry. — Ashley “booze women and movies” Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 5, 2017

That’s not healthy.

But this editor did laugh (been there).

All the 3rd party voters hate tweeting at me right now.. While you were doing that I wrote some jokes, ate a slice of cake, and accidentally took a nap. — Ashley “booze women and movies” Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 5, 2017

None of which is all that productive but hey, you be you.

Fuck this. I stand by my third party vote. In my view, neither Trump nor Clinton were suitable for the job. I voted for someone I thought was. Just imagine if everyone took that approach. I refuse to vote for the lesser of two evils. — Lolo (@lolo_jenkins) December 5, 2017

You tell her.

