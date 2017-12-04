Sigh.

Why can’t SJWs leave things alone? It’s like they’re not happy unless they can destroy any and everything that makes others happy. Like ‘The Simpsons,’ specifically the character of Apu.

Apu Is a Racist Stereotype – The Simpsons Writers Should Be Ashamed https://t.co/uN2T6Q0VMr pic.twitter.com/NC118FdVcB — Big Think (@bigthink) November 27, 2017

From Big Thing (saved you the click):

At least that’s what actor and comedian Hari Kondabolu is asking in his new documentary, “The Problem with Apu.” Twenty-eight seasons ago Apu Nahasapeemapetilon was introduced as the owner of Kwik E-Mart in The Simpsons. He quickly became one of the show’s main punching bags, a trend that did not limit itself to the show. Being one of the first mainstream gateways into Indian culture, his character ended up hurting Indian-Americans and the representation of India broadly. As Kondabolu reports in a round-table with four other Indians, every one of them was bullied by being called Apu in their youth.

Ugh, it’s that Kondabolu guy again.

Maybe he missed it but …

The entire show is based on stereotypes to make a point about societal views. Seriously how are you just now getting this. https://t.co/vXrKCOQIYu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 4, 2017

They're still heady from rediscovering water fountains. — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) December 4, 2017

And roommates.

These people are now officially too "woke" to laugh… — Art Tavana (@arttavana) December 4, 2017

They seem to be taking wokeness a TINY bit too far.

The sad part is Derek got paid to write that, and someone else got paid to say "Good work, Derek – publish it!". — Kieran eleison – OK, NOW it's Christmas. (@kierandill) December 4, 2017

Someone thought this was a good thing to write about. Granted, we thought it was good enough to write about and mock so it all works out.

And has only been on for 28 years. — Todd Dimmitt (@TADinKaty) December 4, 2017

Racism!

Homer is not exactly flattering to white people. — Jennifer Michelle Greenberg (@JGrassman) December 4, 2017

But we love him anyway.

