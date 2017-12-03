After the debacle with ABC News, you’d think people in traditional media MIGHT be a tad bit more cognizant of the things they’re writing about Donald Trump. That they’re true, that they’re factual, that they’re actual news.

C’mon, The Hill. Seriously with this?

Trump left campaign aide behind at McDonald's because his order took too long https://t.co/qsPTLIdGMX pic.twitter.com/JuYk25FgsX — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2017

From The Hill (we’ll save you the click):

President Trump once left campaign aide Sam Nunberg at a McDonald’s because his order took too long, according to a new book about the Trump campaign obtained by The Washington Post. The book, “Let Trump Be Trump,” is co-authored by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie. In it, the two detail a time Trump ordered Nunberg to be left behind at the fast food restaurant because Nunberg’s custom burger was taking too long. “Leave him,” Trump reportedly said. “Let’s go.”

What a monster. *eye roll*

The Hill now competing with TMZ for these type of stories. — Pinché Meelo (@PincheMeelo) December 3, 2017

Fascist nazi pig! This is how Hitler got started! Impeach! — Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) December 3, 2017

Literally. Hitler.

Seriously, this is news? It's just hate. I didn't vote for him, but come on. You wonder why a great majority of Americans don't hold "journalists" in any form of esteem. — OK Vet (@br8veheart) December 3, 2017

When you’re starting to annoy people who don’t like Trump with your anti-Trump reporting it MIGHT be time to evaluate what you’re doing.

News at 11. Guy in suit stands around soda machine trying to figure out the "Sierra Mist can pass for Sprite" debate at McDonalds. The Burger King complains at the UN for the public snub. — Dezarath (@Dezarath) December 3, 2017

Sorta reminds us of the time Trump dared to have TWO SCOOPS of ice cream.

Who are these people?

Who drinks a Diet Coke with the zillion calories of crap he is consuming — jacqueline bertho (@jberthostguen) December 3, 2017

This editor so wants to make a, ‘Your mom’ joke here but CLEARLY, that would be unprofessional and stuff.

Yeah, unprofessional.

Heh.

Second time in two days that The Hill minions prove they have never really worked a campaign. Schedules are down to the minute. No one 'on the ground' orders custom fast food. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) December 3, 2017

Shhh, they’re rolling.

