Vox has decided in all its infinite wisdom to drop the ‘open bar’ from their Holiday Party because of sexual harassment fears. Apparently, their employees cannot contain or control themselves if and when inebriated.

Two drink tickets for you!

Oh yeah? NO DRINK TICKETS FOR YOU.

What a silly time to be alive.

This thread is everything:

And hilarious, don’t forget hilarious.

Especially at Vox, right?

That could work.

WHOA, totally.

So instead of bubbles, they have cubicles? Hrm.

DUDE, good point.

There’s always a fatal flaw.

Could these be festive burqas? You know, little jingles bells and ornaments hanging from them?

Wait, is that dirty?

Never mind.

Don’t give Vox any ideas.

BINGO.

Ain’t no party like a Vox party.

