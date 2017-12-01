Vox has decided in all its infinite wisdom to drop the ‘open bar’ from their Holiday Party because of sexual harassment fears. Apparently, their employees cannot contain or control themselves if and when inebriated.

Vox Media drops open bar from holiday party amid sexual harassment fears https://t.co/2CEuxZ4xaU — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) December 1, 2017

Two drink tickets for you!

Oh yeah? NO DRINK TICKETS FOR YOU.

What a silly time to be alive.

This thread is everything:

1) I find this story about https://t.co/YsCI6qQUZO canceling their Christmas-sorry-Holiday party's open bar because of sexual harassment concerns to be very troubling. — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

And hilarious, don’t forget hilarious.

2) No one should be denied an open bar at an office holiday party. How else are workers supposed to limp through these things? — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

Especially at Vox, right?

3) At first I was going to propose that Vox have two separate–but equal!–holiday parties, one for each gender identification. This way everyone could have an open bar and drink as much as they need. — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

That could work.

4) But then I realized that same-gender attractions would pose just as real of a sexual harassment problem. — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

WHOA, totally.

Maybe they could rent out a big room with cubicles and you have to stay in your assigned cubicle but you get unlimited drink tickets. — Heather Wilhelm (@heatherwilhelm) December 1, 2017

So instead of bubbles, they have cubicles? Hrm.

Yeah, but what if they bump into one another on the way to the unisex bathrooms? Danger. — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

DUDE, good point.

Ugh, you're right. My plan's fatal flaw. — Heather Wilhelm (@heatherwilhelm) December 1, 2017

There’s always a fatal flaw.

Unless–I'm just spitballing here–EVERYONE wears a full burqa? So no one can tell what gender (or even who) anyone else is? — Jonathan V. Last (@JVLast) December 1, 2017

Could these be festive burqas? You know, little jingles bells and ornaments hanging from them?

Wait, is that dirty?

Never mind.

How about Social Interaction Consent Contracts? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 1, 2017

Don’t give Vox any ideas.

Men at Vox can no longer criticize the Pence rule, management doesn't even trust them around women they work with after a couple drinks. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 1, 2017

BINGO.

Literally the Vox holiday party pic.twitter.com/4Eko8dNi4D — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2017

Ain’t no party like a Vox party.

