Brit Hume noticed a teensy, weensy, tiny but important detail being left out in the Washington Post’s coverage of the GOP Tax Bill …

Hardly surprising since roughly that percent of Americans pay no federal income taxes. Kind of hard to give them a tax cut. https://t.co/eUUnA7X4w9 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 30, 2017

From the Washington Post:

Overall, the majority of Americans — 62 percent — would get a tax cut of at least $100 in 2019, according to JCT. The remaining 38 percent would either pay about the same in taxes as they do now or get a tax hike. But by 2027, just 16 percent of Americans would get a tax cut of at least $100. The “winners” fall dramatically because the tax cuts for individuals go away in 2026 in the Senate GOP plan. Republicans argue that those tax cuts are likely to be extended by a future Congress.

How can you give people who pay nothing in taxes a tax cut?

Only an idiot would think someone who pays NOTHING should get something back.

Oh, wait.

They pay no taxes but they are not getting more back? It's not their money!! No one should get more of a refund than they pay in all year. Libs are really annoying with this crap. — Dennis Gavin (@dcgavin) December 1, 2017

Totally f’d up, right?

Our media won’t let that little contextual nugget get in the way or a favorable talking point for the left. — Mike Hennessy (@TheMikeHennessy) November 30, 2017

The media doesn’t seem to be huge fans of facts or reality these days.

I cannot fathom why so many people don’t get that. Guess the media tells it that way like MILLIONS will LOSE healthcare!! Only if they choose to. — Mary Underwood (@munderw341) November 30, 2017

All about the narrative.

Why is it so hard for people to understand this basic premise? — Joe Fairbanks (@jcfairbanks14) December 1, 2017

Because math is racist and stuff.

45% of Americans dont pay Fed incme tax; how could you give them a tax cut? — Joe Gates (@joegates61) December 1, 2017

Democrats could, especially if that meant people would keep voting for them.

At this point, it’s obvious the Left wants to continue to take from Americans so they can bribe their base with entitlements so they can stay in power. It’s not about helping Americans, if it was, they’d want more of us to have more of the money WE make.

Related:

Insufferable douchewagons! Senate Dems quote Reagan to bitch about GOP Tax Bill, get REKT