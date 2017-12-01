Gosh Kamala, this sounds so familiar. What other legislation was passed that affected the lives of everyone and was rewritten in so much secret that Nancy Pelosi said it would have to be passed for us to see what was in it?

It’s on the tip of our tongue …

Obamacare was DEFINITELY no way to govern.

It’s adorable watching these hypocrites spin.

Trending

She makes us laugh too.

But it was Trump’s fault or something.

Racism?

No?

We got nothin’.

They have said and done SO many stupid things, they have literally no ground to stand on when it comes to how legislation is passed.

And McConnell just said they have the votes.

Grab your popcorn.

