Gosh Kamala, this sounds so familiar. What other legislation was passed that affected the lives of everyone and was rewritten in so much secret that Nancy Pelosi said it would have to be passed for us to see what was in it?

It’s on the tip of our tongue …

This tax bill will affect the lives of everyone. Your parents. Your grandparents. Children. And it’s is being rewritten in secret, on the same day they want to bring it to a vote. This is no way to govern. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 1, 2017

Obamacare was DEFINITELY no way to govern.

It’s adorable watching these hypocrites spin.

You make me laugh. Your next tweet was about Affordable Care Act… you know… Written in secret… the one the Democrats were in such a hurry to pass that Pelosi told them NOT to read it. Government sucks. ALL of it. One side no better than the other. — Patongah (@Macrostiff) December 1, 2017

She makes us laugh too.

Your leaders didn’t even show up to a meeting with @POTUS and Republican leaders. You can’t claim secrecy now. — Jon M 🇺🇸 (@swatter911) December 1, 2017

But it was Trump’s fault or something.

Racism?

No?

We got nothin’.

I guess you'll just have to pass it to see what's in it… — Novafan23 (@Novafan23) December 1, 2017

They have said and done SO many stupid things, they have literally no ground to stand on when it comes to how legislation is passed.

And McConnell just said they have the votes.

Grab your popcorn.

Related:

HUME-BOOM: Brit Hume calls WaPo OUT on their tax cuts math, points to one GLARING fact