Dear Democrats,

Never, ever, EVER quote Ronald Reagan because it will always end badly for you.

God bless,

Everyone

Seems the Senate Democrats thought tweeting about bipartisanship and Reagan in order to stop tax reform was a good idea.

Oh the stupid, it burns.

Where was all of this talk about bipartisanship when the Democrats had a majority? Hrm. We seem to remember them saying things like, “Elections have consequences,” and “If you want your way, try winning an election.”

Trending

But NOW that they don’t have the upper hand, and millions of Americans may actually get a tax cut, they are whining about bipartisanship.

So dumb.

In Democrat-speak, bipartisan means Republicans let them have their way.

Dems such children.

What he said.

And curtain.

