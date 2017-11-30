Dear Democrats,

Never, ever, EVER quote Ronald Reagan because it will always end badly for you.

God bless,

Everyone

Seems the Senate Democrats thought tweeting about bipartisanship and Reagan in order to stop tax reform was a good idea.

Oh the stupid, it burns.

Where was all of this talk about bipartisanship when the Democrats had a majority? Hrm. We seem to remember them saying things like, “Elections have consequences,” and “If you want your way, try winning an election.”

But NOW that they don’t have the upper hand, and millions of Americans may actually get a tax cut, they are whining about bipartisanship.

That was before y'all started acting like insufferable twats. Shouldn't have screwed Reagan on border security after he gave you amnesty. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 30, 2017

So dumb.

@SenateDems your party literally just voted unanimously against debating this bill. — Mike Hennessy (@TheMikeHennessy) November 30, 2017

In Democrat-speak, bipartisan means Republicans let them have their way.

Dems such children.

It takes a lot of gall for you Democrats to talk bipartisanship after you rammed Obamacare (which is a disaster and is hurting real Americans, BTW) down our throats. You set the precedent. Suck it. — Bourgeois Norm (@ProgDisorder) November 30, 2017

What he said.

Hey how many bipartisan votes did Obamacare get? — Vickie Paladino (@VickiePaladino) November 30, 2017

And curtain.

