Judge Jeanine got caught speeding … is it wrong that we think it’s sorta cool how fast she was going? We know, it wasn’t safe but damn, what is she driving? Ha!
Fox News' Jeanine Pirro charged for driving 119 mph upstate https://t.co/3uVmYvhJMg
— ken lovett (@klnynews) November 20, 2017
From the Daily News:
Fox News host and TV judge Jeanine Pirro is heading to court herself after being ticketed for excessive speeding Sunday in upstate New York.
State Police say Pirro was clocked driving 119 mph in a 65 mph zone when she was stopped by a trooper at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the Town of Nichols in Tioga County.
A police source said she was driving a Cadillac.
In a statement released by Fox News, Pirro said she was racing to see her sick mother in Elmira.
Awww it was a Cadillac.
Wonder if Chris Hayes bothered to read the story about her racing to see her sick mother before he tweeted this BS?
I’ll note that this is a far greater threat to public safety than overstaying a visa or sneaking across a border. https://t.co/TPt5hzmWzX
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 20, 2017
Ummm what?
Still not as dangerous as being alone with a liberal politician.
— Ordy's Amish Roadturducken is delicious (@TheOpulentAmish) November 20, 2017
Uh, kind of depends on WHO is crossing the border or overstaying the visa, right?
— Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) November 20, 2017
BUT SPEEDING!
Late Steinle ang Rogelio Martinez are unavailable for comment.
— Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) November 20, 2017
I almost retweeted you because I thought you were joking. No. You are a joke
— J Davis (@jcdav) November 21, 2017
If only he were joking.
Can we get Kate Steinle's opinion on that?
— Nothing is true, everything is permitted (@themanfronUNCLE) November 21, 2017
Ouch.
You may want to research the background on a couple of the 09/11 hijackers. Not to mention illegals raping & murdering bonafide citizens.
— DaveConlon (@CountDownDave) November 20, 2017
You do realize a border agent had his caved smashed in by illegal border crossers yesterday, right?
— William (@LastWordWilliam) November 20, 2017
Such BAD timing, Chris. Wow.
A border guard was murdered by someone "sneaking across the border." Asshole. https://t.co/k15Onho6TL
— Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) November 20, 2017
Tell that to the border guards just murdered. You ignorant twit.
— Eric Christen (@ericdchristen) November 20, 2017
Tell that to the family of the border agent who get his head bashed in. I suspect they’d disagree.
— Patsy Jones (@pjones59) November 21, 2017
Bad bad bad.
All to slam Judge Jeanine.
Related:
