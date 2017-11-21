You know those tweets you come across on Twitter which are obvious begs for attention? The sort of tweets where you think to yourself, “This guy needs Jesus.” Well, a tweet from 2011 somehow managed to do just that, and it only took it six years to get attention.
I hate whites.
— Chris Leben (@chrisleben) June 8, 2011
Although we’re not sure if this is the attention he was looking for.
I just hate all laundry in general. https://t.co/cN5PB9Yr8Z
— Bella (@Hella_Right) November 20, 2017
Or maybe it is.
#Endorsed, especially since I always seem to be doing laundry in hotels. Well I do travel for a living, so that might explain it.
— Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) November 20, 2017
We laughed.
I do also after Labor Day
— Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) November 20, 2017
It’s a rule you know.
So….you prefer the yolks?
— Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) November 20, 2017
So high in cholesterol.
I've never been fond of green.
— Patrick (@batman1793) November 20, 2017
Green really ticks us off too.
