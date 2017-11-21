When asked if she thought Al Franken should resign, Chief Dances Around Questions herself Elizabeth Warren totally danced around the question.

Elizabeth Warren wouldn't answer when asked whether Al Franken should resign. https://t.co/7zeuXVPFap — Axios (@axios) November 21, 2017

Guess it’s safe to say she persisted in not answering him?

Her statement:

“I knew Sen. Franken long before he was Sen. Franken and his wife Franni. These allegations are serious, and women have a right to be heard and listened to on this. Al is going to be subjected to a hearing in the United States Senate and an investigation. We have had, for a long time now in the Senate, long before I got there, a bipartisan ethics committee that meets on a regular basis, and he’s going to go in and answer.”

So brave.

We wouldn’t put it past the Left to somehow claim this makes Warren a stronger woman’s advocate because she wouldn’t play politics or some other nonsense.

Seriously, Elizabeth Warren is the most overrated politician out there. Total posturer, knows her stuff way less than people think, never deviates from what the base appears to want. Lame. https://t.co/Bdqp4rHbir — Liz Mair (@LizMair) November 21, 2017

Keep in mind they pretended her acting like a child on the Senate Floor was some great political statement.

When asked if she knew what sound owls make, Elizabeth slowly raised her right hand and said… "ooooooo… ooooooo…" — Geoppetto Hosseltoff (@Geoppetto) November 21, 2017

Ha!

Oh, also keep in mind Liz still pays her female staffers less than her male ones.

Now ask her about Conyers — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) November 21, 2017

Then ask her about Bill, Edward, Ted, Anthony … we’ll be here all day.

But she persisted. — Xavier Fernandes (@XAVIFERN_AFC) November 21, 2017

And yet she persisted….at being a lying hypocrite. — Joseph Patrick (@JosephPatrick53) November 21, 2017

She has a habit of doing just that.

