We can’t decide if the Democrats read a different bill or are deliberately lying about it so people will freak out and screech about tax cuts. Can you imagine being SO wrapped up in taxes that you would lie about a bill that will give people all across the country some relief?

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Fact check: Two big attacks against the GOP tax bill (it "takes away" healthcare & gives private jet owners a "tax break") are false.https://t.co/HkqdqO0Itk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2017

Who would believe that the GOP would be so cruel as to rip health care away from people and then give money to bazillionaires to fly around in their private jets? Seriously, it just sounds ridiculous when you read it in black and white, right?

Then again, it’s Schumer and Company – remember when Reid admitted he lied about Romney’s taxes but was like, ‘Oh well, it worked.’ Yup, that’s what we’re seeing here.

“But…you said a could keep my private jet!” Said few taxpayers, ever. — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) November 20, 2017

Ha!

Can someone tell this to Senator Collins? She believes both lies. — 🦃 Brian 🍂 (@applecharlie5) November 20, 2017

Good luck with that.

Can democrats say anything *at all* that isn't a LIE?#IfTheirLipsAreMovingThey'reLying — Joan ♡ (@waybaby) November 20, 2017

We’re starting to wonder.

What part of its our money we earned it & want to keep more it that Democrats don't understand? — Rod Hurst (@Rod2ak) November 20, 2017

That whole statement.

