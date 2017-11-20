We can’t decide if the Democrats read a different bill or are deliberately lying about it so people will freak out and screech about tax cuts. Can you imagine being SO wrapped up in taxes that you would lie about a bill that will give people all across the country some relief?

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Who would believe that the GOP would be so cruel as to rip health care away from people and then give money to bazillionaires to fly around in their private jets? Seriously, it just sounds ridiculous when you read it in black and white, right?

Then again, it’s Schumer and Company – remember when Reid admitted he lied about Romney’s taxes but was like, ‘Oh well, it worked.’ Yup, that’s what we’re seeing here.

