Every once in awhile we come across a tweet that is so good that even if the person writing it isn’t verified (which means less and less these days since Twitter starting messing with their verification process) we have to cover it.

It is our moral imperative.

And this tweet about Charles Manson from Townhall columnist, Mike S. Adams, is such a tweet:

Charles Manson died today some 45 years after the Supreme Court spared his life. He was preceded in death by 59 million innocent unborn humans who failed to win the sympathy of our nation's highest court. #CharlesManson — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) November 20, 2017

With Manson ‘takes’ all over Twitter, this one just freakin’ NAILED IT.

Charles Manson should have died in the 1970s. You have the Supreme Court to thank for the fact that he outlived his prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi. #CharlesManson — Mike S. Adams (@MikeSAdams) November 20, 2017

All of these years, taxpayers have been keeping a monster alive because the Supreme Court spared his life. Meanwhile, the same Supreme Court did nothing to stop the 59 million innocent babies killed in abortion in nearly the same amount of time.

Wonder what the total cost was to the taxpayers after 45 years — steve lowe (@jslowe1949) November 20, 2017

Dude, we don’t wanna know.

