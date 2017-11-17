Yesterday Twitchy covered the obnoxious tweets from Kate Harding, a so-called feminist who studies rape culture who didn’t want Franken to step down. These are the same women who consistently bitch about how men sit on the subway, but because Franken has a D by his name, his sexual misconduct CAUGHT ON FILM is apparently AOK.

Twitter exploded with disapproval for Harding’s statements, so she decided to write this peach of an article:

If you’ve been sexually harassed by a Democrat in congress, this is what you can expect from the Wash Post while Democracy dies in darkness pic.twitter.com/0WPiDYUX3g — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 17, 2017

Interesting seeing a feminist defend a man who clearly groped a woman without her permission.

And we thought 2016 sucked.

A woman harassed by a Democrat can expect….. this….. ugliness …. from a leftist woman pic.twitter.com/VNpgEewX47 — HeisenbergHattie (@HBergHattie) November 17, 2017

Awww yes, because Leeann is lovely and sexy, Al just couldn’t help himself, right?

These people.

I rather suspected that this was going to happen. An alleged a feminist selling out her gender for political expediency…. makes perfect sense to me. — Steve Buckland (@SteveBuckland4) November 17, 2017

Let’s hear it for modern-day feminism!

It is about retention of power, and not about the advancement of ideas. — Tarpon GOP (@TarponGOP) November 17, 2017

Clearly.

But apparently, Hypocrisy Thrives in the Darkness. — Dr DrewBott (@DrDrewBott) November 17, 2017

That would be a far more accurate tagline for WaPo.

Some molesters are more equal than others. — Fake News Pundit (@Woozle_Hunter) November 17, 2017

It's OK for Democrats in power to sexually harass women–thanks to Bill Clinton. — Nadine Elhindi (@NadineElhindi) November 17, 2017

Mic drop.

