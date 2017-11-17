This. Is. EPIC.
"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable." https://t.co/YOD6qWB8Y3 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/frl4Wl2FbS
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 17, 2017
Ok, so we laughed at this and sounded a LOT like Butthead but ZOMG …
And we can kinda sorta see why the Navy might be pissed about it.
*heh*
Promote them, that is a good pilot right there.
— John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) November 17, 2017
— Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) November 17, 2017
Honestly, the skill it took to ‘draw’ something like this with a jet? Dude.
Did they ask for the sky's consent?
— Tuxedo Ski Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 17, 2017
Oh boy.
— Mark Atri (@mark_atri) November 17, 2017
People are so damn serious these days.
I was in the AF. That's pretty damned funny,GO NAVY! LOL
— Rick Donaldson (@RDaleDonaldson) November 17, 2017
Happy Friday!
