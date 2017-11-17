This. Is. EPIC.

"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable." https://t.co/YOD6qWB8Y3 @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/frl4Wl2FbS — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 17, 2017

Ok, so we laughed at this and sounded a LOT like Butthead but ZOMG …

And we can kinda sorta see why the Navy might be pissed about it.

*heh*

Promote them, that is a good pilot right there. — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) November 17, 2017

Honestly, the skill it took to ‘draw’ something like this with a jet? Dude.

Did they ask for the sky's consent? — Tuxedo Ski Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 17, 2017

Oh boy.

People are so damn serious these days.

I was in the AF. That's pretty damned funny,GO NAVY! LOL — Rick Donaldson (@RDaleDonaldson) November 17, 2017

Happy Friday!

YAAAS! Jake Tapper sums up ‘Liberal Twitter’ with one gif-tweet, triggers WHINE-A-LANCHE

Girl POWER: WaPo publishes piece defending Franken written by ‘feminist and rape culture expert’