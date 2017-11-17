This. Is. EPIC.

Ok, so we laughed at this and sounded a LOT like Butthead but ZOMG …

And we can kinda sorta see why the Navy might be pissed about it.

*heh*

Trending

Honestly, the skill it took to ‘draw’ something like this with a jet? Dude.

Oh boy.

People are so damn serious these days.

Happy Friday!

YAAAS! Jake Tapper sums up ‘Liberal Twitter’ with one gif-tweet, triggers WHINE-A-LANCHE

Girl POWER: WaPo publishes piece defending Franken written by ‘feminist and rape culture expert’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NavyNSFWskywriting