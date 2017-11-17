Look who else lost their little blue check:

Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 15, 2017

Awwww.

Poor lil fella.

I'm seriously considering stop tweeting. Yes, I know some might say "Don't let the SJWs win!" But the fact is, I have no confidence in the platform. De-verfiying seems like a first step towards banning. — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 16, 2017

And there was great rejoicing.

Twitter had the chance to become a true global public square, the preeminent free-speech platform of the digital age. Instead, its leadership seems to want just another safe and boring place, for safe and boring opinions. — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 16, 2017

While we don’t think Twitter has handled their verification dilemma very well, it remains a private company and if they want to screw up their policies so be it. Earlier in the evening, Spencer was calling for the government to intervene and run social media …

Statists are gonna statist.

After November 15, if you're on the right and still have a blue check mark, it means you're… ✅ System approved

✅ Utterly irrelevant — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 16, 2017

K.

Why you shouldn't rely on Twitter Dot Com for your self-esteem: pic.twitter.com/QzJ8U1xd6Z — Yes Margaret? 🍁 (@MargaretsBelly) November 17, 2017

We’re starting to wonder if Spencer realizes he sounds a little like the SJWs he’s supposedly fighting?

*stopping ffs — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 17, 2017

Wow, who'd have thought that validating and stripping that away would cause such turmoil in ones soul. It's wonderful. — Larry King (@larrykingundead) November 17, 2017

Linda Loomer was so upset about losing her checkmark that she compared it to the Holocaust.

Can’t make this up.

I’ll run away, you will see, I’m half way out the door….you are gonna miss me!!!! I’m doing it, I’m gone!!!! — Rob D (@dueckman123) November 17, 2017

A Twitter with no Richard Spencer tweets.

No big loss.

