Twitter has been SO tense and angry since … well, forever. But lately it’s been even worse, with the Moore debate, Trump in general, SJWs hating everyone and Twitter itself totally hosing its own TOS and taking verification away from certain people because of their ideas.

So it was a welcome sight to come across Ben Shapiro’s latest caption contest, we seriously all need a laugh:

Here are some of the best:

If my high school bullies could see me now. pic.twitter.com/GRebNF9KLn — Dailey (@The_Dailey) November 16, 2017

Sidenote, this editor LOVES her hair.

Continue.

"I'm wearing this glove because only peasants touch $1 bills" — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) November 16, 2017

"You better take a picture of this. It will be the only time these hands touch a bill without two 00 after the 1." — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) November 16, 2017

Where are all those Losers who used to call me Munchkin the Nerd? — Daniel Brian Hageman (@hageman_brian) November 16, 2017

Mo Money, Mo Problems — Mutt Sanders' Brother (@muttsandersbro) November 16, 2017

Dude, ain’t THAT the truth.

Pay no attention to the people behind the green $$$$ curtain. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) November 16, 2017

Let them eat cake! — George Glass (@jrzep23) November 16, 2017

But cake is DELICIOUS.

Oh, wait, we get it.

"I thought Christmas only comes once a year". — Kathleen (@katnandu) November 16, 2017

‘Tis the season.

Nothing like fresh cut cash in the morning. — Rosemary Dewar (@Rlynnd1) November 16, 2017

Finished our new line of luxury toilet paper! — Aaron Lage (@aaronlage) November 16, 2017

Haaaaaaa.

"I'LL by that for a dollar"😃 — Greg_ski (@Greg_KMP) November 16, 2017

Well-played.

We'd like to buy your Dalmatian puppies, Roger. — Michael McAllister (@mcaliente) November 16, 2017

Disney would not approve.

Half-seriously, Ben, I just can't get over the look on Mrs. Mnuchin's face. Maybe "Now I'm going to Gucci." — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) November 16, 2017

We need to identify with the common man. Let's make sure the pic is with $1s, not $100s. — Brian Chovanec (@Brian_Chovanec) November 16, 2017

The common man.

Cute.

Don't squeeze the Charmin — michael dickes (@michaeldickes) November 16, 2017

Sensing a toilet paper theme here.

Twitter, never change.

