It’s like the media wants a medal for suddenly reporting on the fact that Bill Clinton is a serial predator.

Guess the Clintons are no longer politically useful?

Buck Sexton said it best:

Admitting and “confronting” that Bill Clinton was a serial predator -only after his wife lost her 2nd(!) presidential bid and Clintons made $100 million selling influence- isn’t brave or righteous It’s too late — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 14, 2017

And it’s shallow, meaningless and all too-telling of the media’s opportunistic, Leftist-biased reporting.

Also, he’s of no use to them anymore. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) November 14, 2017

Once his wife Satan lost the election in 2016 that was that.

Yeah Buck but only by a few decades! — Don Brunk (@BrunkDon) November 14, 2017

Decades.

Wow.

Paging Weinstein.

Never too late for justice!⚖️🇺🇸 — Pat 🍀 (@PatOtto8) November 14, 2017

Let’s hope not.

You all are very brave to raise an eyebrow in Bill Clinton’s direction now that that family’s political clout seems to have faded. — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2017

So brave.

In fact, they PERSISTED even.

