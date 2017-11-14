It’s like the media wants a medal for suddenly reporting on the fact that Bill Clinton is a serial predator.
Guess the Clintons are no longer politically useful?
Buck Sexton said it best:
Admitting and “confronting” that Bill Clinton was a serial predator
-only after his wife lost her 2nd(!) presidential bid and Clintons made $100 million selling influence-
isn’t brave or righteous
It’s too late
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 14, 2017
And it’s shallow, meaningless and all too-telling of the media’s opportunistic, Leftist-biased reporting.
Also, he’s of no use to them anymore.
— Jack in the East (@talkradio200) November 14, 2017
Once his wife Satan lost the election in 2016 that was that.
Yeah Buck but only by a few decades!
— Don Brunk (@BrunkDon) November 14, 2017
Decades.
Wow.
Paging Weinstein.
Never too late for justice!⚖️🇺🇸
— Pat 🍀 (@PatOtto8) November 14, 2017
Let’s hope not.
You all are very brave to raise an eyebrow in Bill Clinton’s direction now that that family’s political clout seems to have faded.
— Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2017
So brave.
In fact, they PERSISTED even.
Related:
DAFUQ? Hell, freeze over?! The NYT just defended Juanita Broaddrick … no seriously, it did