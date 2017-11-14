Mary Katharine Ham can’t even tweet about something simple like having some wine and ‘getting political’ on Facebook without a troll or two giving her a hard time.

These people seriously need a hobby.

Had 2 glasses of wine. Got political on FB. About the historically egregious gerrymandering of the 12th CD of NC. Bc I know how to party. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 14, 2017

That’s RIGHT.

B/c there ain’t no party like an anti-gerrymandering party! 🍷 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 14, 2017

I'll have what she's having! 🍷🍷 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 14, 2017

Because it WAS a party. Wha-what?!

Any slandering of Clapper to practice the muddling art of whataboutism while you were at it? Only devoted his life to country. No biggie. Smear him for politics because that's how GOP schills party! — MMcConnell (@mattlogical) November 14, 2017

Huh.

Oh FFS dude, such a buzzkill.

She was making a joke about getting political on Twitter, not looking for some deep and heated debate with a nobody troll.

He lied to Congress about NSA spying and admitted it. I’m not gonna Google it for you. https://t.co/fSck2apUIt — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 14, 2017

People, don’t mess with Mary Katharine Ham. This ain’t rocket science.

I will do it for you…https://t.co/gmhXCxKNdR

Clapper lying to Congress, staring at his shoes through the table. — Jack Dunn (@Anxie_TEA) November 14, 2017

Whoohoo for the helpers!

Related:

HA! Chelsea Handler just ADMITTED she feels like an idiot, and there was great rejoicing

YAAS! Rob Schneider REKT T.J. Miller for DEFENDING manager who threatened careers over Louis C.K.