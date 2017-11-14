Yikes …

Dude, when you’ve lost Drudge it MIGHT be time to step aside.

While there is still time.

DRUDGE goes all in on Alabama Senate coverage — and it's not friendly to Moore pic.twitter.com/pEwNDTy5yN — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 14, 2017

This could get bumpy.

You think that earthquake in the ME was bad. Wait until you see the fracture in the Trump base as they're forced to choose between Drudge and Breitbart. https://t.co/eUGUhGeZGd — Ordy's Amish Roadturducken is delicious (@TheOpulentAmish) November 14, 2017

Let’s not pretend there hasn’t been a fracture for quite a long time, but this Moore situation is clearly showing two distinct sides of the Right. Honestly, at this point, if Moore really does care about the country and the GOP he would be wise to step down.

We’re not holding our breath.

@DRUDGE is a reporter, not a cheerleader, he has his opinions but at the end of the day he reports. — Edward 🇺🇸 (@evaldez6457) November 14, 2017

Not an unfair point.

But his site sure has been sharing a lot of news like this on Twitter:

Alabama newspapers blasts as 'unfit for public office'… https://t.co/tySJZHk0ze — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) November 14, 2017

So maybe not cheerleading but definitely making a statement here.

