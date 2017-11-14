Yikes …

Dude, when you’ve lost Drudge it MIGHT be time to step aside.

While there is still time.

This could get bumpy.



Let’s not pretend there hasn’t been a fracture for quite a long time, but this Moore situation is clearly showing two distinct sides of the Right. Honestly, at this point, if Moore really does care about the country and the GOP he would be wise to step down.

We’re not holding our breath.

Not an unfair point.

But his site sure has been sharing a lot of news like this on Twitter:

So maybe not cheerleading but definitely making a statement here.

