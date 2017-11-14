We stopped being embarrassed for Lauren Duca last year, but every once in a while she outdoes herself with something exceptionally silly.
Case in point:
Happy National Run for Office Day!!! Everyone except old white dudes, go to https://t.co/W4usmMsPLp to figure out how to #runforsomething 💫 pic.twitter.com/nBTzpbnajR
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 14, 2017
Just not you old white guys.
K.
So no @BernieSanders @JoeBiden
— Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) November 14, 2017
Curious, what age do you think is old?
— Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) November 14, 2017
Assuming I haven't quite aged out of this yet. But if I have, SO BE IT! https://t.co/3DOibbZ9CQ
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 14, 2017
So no @BernieSanders @JoeBiden
— Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) November 14, 2017
Lauren may NOT have thought this one through.
Instead of encoraging a specific group not t o run. Why do you guve us minorities the courage to do it with competition? You think we can't win. I bet you think you sound caring.
You know you're white right?
— Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) November 14, 2017