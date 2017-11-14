We stopped being embarrassed for Lauren Duca last year, but every once in a while she outdoes herself with something exceptionally silly.

Case in point:

Happy National Run for Office Day!!! Everyone except old white dudes, go to https://t.co/W4usmMsPLp to figure out how to #runforsomething 💫 pic.twitter.com/nBTzpbnajR — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 14, 2017

Just not you old white guys.

K.

Curious, what age do you think is old? — Detroit Titan Up (@DetTitanUp) November 14, 2017

Assuming I haven't quite aged out of this yet. But if I have, SO BE IT! https://t.co/3DOibbZ9CQ — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 14, 2017

Lauren may NOT have thought this one through.