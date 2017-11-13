It’s one thing to play politics around sexual misconduct allegations; sadly we’ve come to expect the parties to go after one another when such accusations arise. For example, with these latest charges around Moore, the Left has been working overtime to discredit him … which is what in this politically charged atmosphere we’d all expect.

Some Republicans have also come out with concerns about Moore and have suggested he step down.

So we’re not exactly surprised by the content of Moore’s latest fundraising emails:

Moore fundraising email blast about allegations against him attacks/blames Mitch McConnell, natch: pic.twitter.com/nrQEDRYfJH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 13, 2017

So, he’s blaming Mitch McConnell and his cronies for what’s happening with his campaign.

Natch.

Not a great look, dude.

Same guy who says 4 accusers is nothing blames McConnell with ZERO actual proof — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) November 13, 2017

Gosh, wonder what consequences an email like this could have for Moore?

BREAKING: Senate leader Mitch McConnell says he believes women who have accused Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual contact, says Moore "should step aside." — The Associated Press (@AP) November 13, 2017

Oh.

Think this was just a coincidence?