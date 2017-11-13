Who are you again, lady?

General Kelly owes the nation an apology because when he lied about me, he lied to the American public. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) November 13, 2017

Oh yeah, the Democrat in the silly hat who used a dead soldier to push politics, trash Trump and be a so-called rockstar. *yawn*

Oh, right. You. That was, like, 13 news cycles ago. https://t.co/Sd7M2GVmRX — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 13, 2017

At least 13.

Wasn't that like 5 years ago? — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 13, 2017

Feels like it.

Lol- wait who are you? — Grateful Mom (@mom_grateful) November 13, 2017

He remembered you grandstanding about securing funding. You actually were grandstanding about everything you did to get the building named a particular way. Meh. — Nathanael Lee (@leenathanael) November 13, 2017

Pretty sure Wilson lost all credibility when she said the term ’empty barrel’ was racist.

ain't gonna happen. You politicized a private phone call. — Irredeemable Mestizo (@Obdurate1A) November 13, 2017

What do you call someone who keeps trying to get attention even though the story is super old and forgotten? Attention something … rhymes with bore.

*snort*

Related:

BRUTAL: Chelsea Handler tweets about message it sends to ‘elect a molester’, gets REKT by Juanita Broaddrick