When the political world is such a disaster and everyone is consistently pissed off on social media, it’s these interactions that keep us going … and laughing. Take a look:

These high school kids just finished #Harvest17 at more than 200,000 bushels & >11 million pounds of grain. Wow… pic.twitter.com/BkYdaYjIv1 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) November 11, 2017

Wow is right! But for some reason this angered a ‘Russian Bot’ enough for him (or her) to say this:

Please resign😁 — Russian Bot 😎 (@Kurt4Skers) November 11, 2017

How rude.

And Sasse with the perfect comeback:

I’m a Dem who probably disagrees with you on most policy issues, but I️ would absolutely have a beer with you. — Mike (@mhowellca) November 11, 2017

This says SO much about Senator Sasse.

Your responses to idiocy are always laugh out loud funny!👍😂 — Wanda (@wandaoaj) November 11, 2017

Exactly. When it comes to Twitter (and life really) there are two rules, keep your sense of humor and stay out of jail.

Related:

And THERE it is! Salon posts obligatory anti-Trump BS to try and ruin everyone’s Thanksgiving