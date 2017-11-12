If you are so ingrained in politics that you’d support someone even if they are found guilty of horrendous actions because they’re not a Democrat it may be time to pack it in. Moore has denied the allegations against him and at this time it is unknown whether or not he is guilty, HOWEVER, it is responses like this one that makes the whole situation look even more ghastly.

In my view Moore is guilty as accused. But 1) it happened 30 years ago, & 2) he can't be removed from the ballot, & 3) electing a Dem strengthens a party that defends these criminals: Obama, the Clintons, Holder, Lynch, Abedin, Cheryl Mills etc. &their crimes are far far worse — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) November 10, 2017

Horowitz says he thinks Moore is GUILTY but then goes on to explain that it’s ok because it happened a long time ago, that he can’t be removed from the ballot and that electing a Democrat is worse than electing someone who in his mind assaulted minors.

You have to wonder if he actually READ what he wrote or even thought about the consequences of this tweet.

Wow. That "But" and that whatabout are disgusting.

"He molested a kid, but it's not like hes a democrat right guys? C'est la vie!" pic.twitter.com/kejIhopfDF — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 10, 2017

Horowitz has a HUGE and ugly ‘but’ in this tweet. Yup.

This reminds me of when Sessions wouldn't say whether grabbing strange women by the … would constitute sexual assault. Jettisoning integrity just to cover your political ass. — Jim Jamitis (@anthropocon) November 10, 2017

The only but anyone should be concerned with is “but what if he isn’t guilty at all?” — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 11, 2017

Exactly. BUT that’s not what Horowitz said:

Doesn't even come into it. The premise Horowitz opined on was "I think he's guilty of it" and his conclusion was "but that's fine." That;s the point here. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 11, 2017

Yes, which is gross. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) November 11, 2017

Gross is an understatement.

David if you don't see what's wrong with what you said here you need to take a very long vacation of self reflection. 'he is a pedophile, but at least he's not a Democrat' is everything wrong with this country — Ryan Emond (@creativelytired) November 10, 2017

I am ashamed ever to have said a good word about your work and disgusted it appears in the archives of @Commentary. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 10, 2017

If people are criminals, then press charges, produce the evidence and witnesses. Doesn’t matter whose team you’re on. Sexual misconduct should be punished — like you’ll find in the case of Anthony Weiner, for instance. — @kim (@kim) November 11, 2017

No common sense allowed around here, missy.

You should have stopped after typing 30 characters. — Jacque Benson (@RealWomenVoters) November 11, 2017

Or better yet, never have tweeted this crap in the first place.

