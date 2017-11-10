Charlie Sheen’s Twitter feed has been oddly quiet since the news broke that he allegedly raped Corey Haim during the filming of Lucas. These accusations came from Corey Feldman who has become somewhat of an outspoken warrior for young people who have been abused in Hollywood.

At this time, Sheen has denied the allegations and Haim’s own mother has as well … however, we can’t help but wonder if Sheen realized the foreshadowing in his own tweet.

Has he been wearing a mask?

The responses to this tweet are likely NOT what Sheen was looking for:

RIP #CoreyHaim. You and River Phoenix are still sadly missed. I feel for your friends & family. Especially now, with this news. Horrific. — busymommylist (@busymommylist) November 8, 2017

Haim’s adult life seemed to be a sad trainwreck, we had a brief glimpse during the show, ‘The Two Coreys’. If the accusations are true, while they are absolutely horrific, they may also explain much of what the troubled young actor was going through.

More like Boo Hoo Charlie you sick bastard! — Baby Blues (@JudgeJanna) November 8, 2017

Not Winning — Tucker (@Tucker6269) November 8, 2017

I guess you aren't #Winning anymore — RJC Cards (@RJC_Cards) November 9, 2017

Not at all.

Boo, indeed. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 8, 2017

Time will tell which is the real mask.

Related:

‘What a SH*T show!’ Alyssa Milano’s #IPromise to ‘stop locker room talk’ hits her RIGHT in the Hollywood

AWKWARD: Rosie tries fat shaming Trump and it just goes IMPRESSIVELY downhill from there