A writer says Jann Wenner — Publisher of Rolling Stone and one of the most powerful figures in magazine publishing — offered him work in exchange for sex.
November 10, 2017
From BuzzFeedNews:
When Ben Ryan, a 27-year-old writer for a little-known magazine, was contacted by Jann Wenner, one of the most powerful figures in magazine publishing, the young man leaped at the chance to come in and pitch some freelance stories.
It felt like his big break — “the beginning of the end of waiting for something to happen professionally,” he remembers telling his father.
“I felt like this was the beginning of me making it,” Ryan said. “That’s how naïve I was at the time.”
That was 2005. Ryan, now 39, says he’s not naïve anymore: The invitation that started with such high expectations ended, he told BuzzFeed News, with an offer of career advancement in exchange for sex.
Sitting in Wenner’s corner office, Ryan did his best “to seem incredibly knowledgeable and professional,” while Wenner leaned back with his feet on the table. Ryan left with an assignment for Men’s Journal.
Awful. And to women who say this doesn't happen to men or that men aren't included, read up.
This is the same @RollingStone that ran the fake uva rape case?
November 10, 2017
My dear friend Ben has courageously proclaimed #MeToo. Let's all unite to say #NotOneMore.
November 10, 2017
November 10, 2017
It just gets worse and worse.
And now we understand how the vile eroticized #RollingStone cover photo of a muderous terrorist came to be…
November 10, 2017
Who’s next?
As time goes on we are going to keep hearing more and more victims coming out the time has come for the truth to come out what's even worse is how many knew what was going on and said nothing to protect their reputation and bank accounts
November 10, 2017
Years on end of sexual abuse in Hollywood; we will be witnessing victims coming forward for a very, very long time.
November 10, 2017
At this point, it seems absolutely neverending.
What a soulless industry.
