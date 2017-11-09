It’s about DAMN TIME, GOP.

NEW: House GOP changes in tax reform bill include restoration of adoption tax credit pic.twitter.com/uyrZMQ3N7Y — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 9, 2017

What were they thinking removing the adoption tax credit in the first place?! The party that represents life should do everything it can to support adoption, and removing a credit that helps with taxes was completely backasswards for the GOP.

Other items are still not so clear.

The changes in this latest GOP manager's amendment clearly are not final on the tax reform bill pic.twitter.com/9kQkj2Btgx — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 9, 2017

There are no provisions in this latest House GOP amendment that deal with the individual mandate or the Obama health law — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 9, 2017

Wondering if they heard all of the pro-life activists yelling about the credit and if so, will they hear us yelling about Obamacare?

KEEP YELLING!

