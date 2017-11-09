It’s about DAMN TIME, GOP.

What were they thinking removing the adoption tax credit in the first place?! The party that represents life should do everything it can to support adoption, and removing a credit that helps with taxes was completely backasswards for the GOP.

Other items are still not so clear.

Wondering if they heard all of the pro-life activists yelling about the credit and if so, will they hear us yelling about Obamacare?

KEEP YELLING!

