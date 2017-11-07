Harvey Weinstein is just a garbage person.

Forget that he terrorized women (and houseplants!) for decades, but the news that he worked to smear and silence his accusers is an equally horrible bombshell.

Weinstein’s campaign to silence allegations included hiring undercover ex-Mossad agents to track women & reporters: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 6, 2017

Oh look, a bad man tried to smear people who could tell the world he is a bad man. Why does this sound familiar?

The weaponization of often distorted information to attack and smear people is one of the most chilling aspects of our digital age. https://t.co/TvG4GxUe9F — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 7, 2017

Oh yeah.

Sucks, doesnt it, when there are media options you cannot control like you did during the Iran deal. — #Benghazi Stacy (@Discoveringme40) November 7, 2017

The Obama administration made an artform of smearing and silencing their opponents; Hell Ben himself bragged about it.

You boasted about how well you did exactly that, Ben. — Ken Vincent (@kennethv_123) November 7, 2017

But it was for a greater good or something.

You should know, you & your boss did this for 8 years “those less than loving expressions “ — Master Chief PO117 (@HaloChiefPO117) November 7, 2017

Pretty sure the weaponization of a government agency is even worse, Ben.

Well, you'd know about "weaponizing distorted information". You have actually bragged about it, in fact. — Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) November 7, 2017

It’s different when they do it? Nope? We got nothin’.

Pot, meet kettle — RoadBeer McAllister (@themanfronUNCLE) November 7, 2017

Sums it up, yup.

Like the Steele Dossier? — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) November 7, 2017

Ouch.

So says the master of this very thing. — Steve McKasson (@Steve_McKasson) November 7, 2017

Sensing a theme here.

But you guys do it better than anyone else, nice spin, people see through the BS you spew — Mack N Meyer (@RightisRight18) November 7, 2017

Spin spin spin.

You and your party should be familiar with these tactics, as this is modus operandi for campaigns. $10 million for Fusion GPS. Familiar?? — MIKE WAYNE (@target2016) November 7, 2017

Maybe Ben should avoid commenting on smearing enemies in order to silence them because this didn’t go so hot for him, or Obama.

Related:

KNOCK OUT: Ronan Farrow claims another gigantic Dem scalp