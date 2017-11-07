Harvey Weinstein is just a garbage person.

Forget that he terrorized women (and houseplants!) for decades, but the news that he worked to smear and silence his accusers is an equally horrible bombshell.

Oh look, a bad man tried to smear people who could tell the world he is a bad man. Why does this sound familiar?

Oh yeah.

The Obama administration made an artform of smearing and silencing their opponents; Hell Ben himself bragged about it.

But it was for a greater good or something.

Pretty sure the weaponization of a government agency is even worse, Ben.

It’s different when they do it? Nope? We got nothin’.

Sums it up, yup.

Ouch.

Sensing a theme here.

Spin spin spin.

Maybe Ben should avoid commenting on smearing enemies in order to silence them because this didn’t go so hot for him, or Obama.

